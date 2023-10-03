India-based Doceree, a programmatic marketing platform for pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to reach healthcare professionals, announced it scored $35 million in Series B funding led by Creaegis.

Existing investors F-Prime Capital and Eight Roads Ventures also participated in the round.

The company, founded in 2019, will use the funds to expand its workforce, speed up product development, enhance its technologies and scale globally.

“It is incredible to watch our innovative products disrupt the space and drive adoption of programmatic technology in the life-sciences industry, not just in evolved markets like the U.S., but also elsewhere in the same vein,” Dr. Harshit Jain, founder and global CEO of Doceree, said in a statement. “We are growing massively and have competitive edge. We are thrilled about the future as we continue to expand and touch new horizons in the space.”

CellFe, a cell-engineering platform focused on advancing cell therapies using technology, has completed a $22 million Series A financing round.

M Ventures led the round with participation from Elm Street Ventures, Cota Capital, Great Point Ventures, EGB Capital, Riverine Ventures, Embark Ventures, Dynamk Capital and Khosla Ventures.

“While viral cell engineering methods have been dominating the industry to date, high costs, limited editing capabilities, regulatory hurdles and safety concerns are driving a shift to non-viral methods. CellFE presents a unique technology platform addressing key industry pain points across viral, but also other non-viral methods,” Christian Uhrich, principal at M Ventures, said in a statement.

“Offering efficient, flexible, and consistent payload delivery, superior cell health, user-friendly workflows, and process scalability from development to manufacturing, we believe the company offers a compelling value proposition for the increasing number of therapy developers seeking novel solutions. We are delighted to join the company that Alla and the CellFE team have built at this exciting time and to support the company’s future development, growth, and overall vision.”

Plenful, a workflow-automation platform for pharmacy and healthcare operations, announced its launch with $9 million in funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

The San Francisco-based company offers a no-code, AI-enabled automation tool for manual and administrative workflow for pharmacy technicians that includes help with document data entry for referral orders, pharmacy revenue cycle, and auditing and savings identification.

The company touts it serves more than 20 enterprise customers, including long-term care pharmacies, health systems, manufacturers, healthcare organizations and specialty pharmacies.

“We built Plenful’s AI-powered workflow automation platform to free up care teams’ time from administrative burdens so they can dedicate their attention to top-of-license tasks. Our team has witnessed firsthand the manual work that burdens pharmacy and healthcare operations, leading to burnout and staffing shortages. Our platform, driven by configurable workflow automation and AI, maximizes output for operations and care teams, supports revenue growth, and eliminates manual tasks,” Joy Liu, CEO of Plenful, told MobiHealthNews in an email.