European stocks hit three-week high on China optimism

European stock markets are rising at the start of the week, lifted by optimism that China is taking steps to support its property sector, and the wider economy.

In London, the FTSE 100 index of blue-chip shares has gained 45 points, or 0.6%, to 7510 – its highest level since 14 August. Mining companies, which benefit from Chinese demand for commodities, are among the top risers.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.5%, while France’s CAC has gained 0.6%, lifting the pan-European Stoxx 600 to its highest in over three weeks.

That follows gains in Asia-Pacific markets, where China’s CSI 300 index has gained 1.5% and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.7%.

The rally comes as China’s central government today approved setting up a special bureau to promote the development and growth of the private economy.

Reuters says the bureau will be responsible for devising policies to promote the development of private companies, both domestically and in terms of their international competitiveness, and provide a trouble-shooting function, according to Cong Liang, the state planner’s vice chairman.

That follows last Friday’s stimulus measures to boost China’s ailing property market and support a weakening yuan.

In another boost, Chinese property developer Country Garden has agreed a deal with its creditors to extend onshore debt payments worth 3.9 billion yuan (£425m). That should help stabilise the company, after it reported a record loss of 48.9 billion yuan for the first half of the year last week.

Shares in Country Garden jumped as much as 19% to their highest level since August 10th.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, says Beijing’s efforts are lifting investor spirits:

China’s property sector has been in the eye of the recent economic storm, but investors are coming to the conclusion that the cumulative effects of recent moves by the authorities may actually begin to move the dial. Further relaxation of home buying restrictions is expected to follow imminently, which would add to recent moves such as the reduction of downpayments for first-time buyers and the lowering of rates on existing mortgages. News from Country Garden that it had secured approval to extend payments for an onshore bond was also of some comfort, while there were also reports that there had been a rise in real estate transactions following Beijing’s moves last week. The next test of this renewed optimism will come later in the week as China reports its trade balance, imports and exports position on Thursday. The generally optimistic momentum carried over to the UK in opening exchanges, with the main indices posting solid gains. The FTSE100 was buoyed by the more recent China news, with mining stocks attracting some risk-on buying interest and with the likes of Prudential and HSBC also ticking higher given their Chinese exposure. It remains to be seen whether this risk appetite is sustained, but if the news from the two global economic superpowers continues to trend in the right direction, the premier index is likely to receive a knock-on benefit given the importance of overseas earnings to many of its constituents.