Marriott International (www.Marriott.com), Inc. has signed an agreement to open the first Autograph Collection safari camp globally. Expected to debut in Q3 2025, Mapito Safari Camp, Serengeti, Autograph Collection will deliver a distinctive and immersive safari experience in Tanzania’s world-renowned Serengeti wilderness, marking a milestone expansion for the brand into experiential, nature-based travel.

Mapito Safari Camp, Serengeti, Autograph Collection is set in the heart of the Serengeti ecosystem, near the Fort Ikoma gate of Serengeti National Park. Positioned between Central Serengeti and the western migration corridor, the camp lies directly along the Great Migration route, where vast herds of wildebeest, zebra and antelope pass through between May and July each year. The surrounding area teems with wildlife year-round—including lion, elephant, buffalo, leopard and giraffe—offering remarkable encounters in every season.

“Mapito Safari Camp will mark a defining moment for Autograph Collection as we introduce the brand’s first safari experience in one of the world’s most breathtaking wildlife destinations,” said Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East&Africa, Marriott International. “The Serengeti’s scale, beauty, and cultural heritage will make an unforgettable setting for a property that will embody the individuality and character that Autograph Collection is known for.”

Mapito Safari Camp, Serengeti, Autograph Collection is expected to offer 16 tented suites, including a two-bedroom villa. Each suite will feature an outdoor deck, fire pit and retractable roof for open-air stargazing — a first for the region. Plans for the camp include a spa, fitness centre, swimming pool and multiple dining options, such as ‘The Boma’, a communal restaurant inspired by traditional bonfire gatherings.

Design inspiration will be drawn from the surrounding landscape and local Ikoma culture, and the camp will aim to incorporate sustainable practices that support conservation and minimise environmental impact.

Guests can anticipate a range of immersive experiences, from spectacular daytime game drives and evocative night safaris that unveil the Serengeti’s nocturnal rhythms, to walking safaris, hot air balloon flights, bush dining, and meaningful engagement with the local Ikoma tribe.

“We are excited to collaborate with Marriott International to bring Autograph Collection to the Serengeti,” said Rishen Patel, developer of Mapito Safari Camp, Serengeti, Autograph Collection. “This camp will offer an intimate, and immersive experience that reflects both the natural wonder of the region and the timeless storytelling and craftsmanship of the brand.”

Autograph Collection’s global portfolio currently includes over 330 hotels that are carefully selected for their vision, passion, and unique perspectives on design and hospitality. Each property offers immersive moments that are Exactly Like Nothing Else.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Marriott International, Inc..

Media Contacts:

Birgit Deibele

Senior Director of Communications, Sub-Saharan Africa at Marriott International

Email: birgit.deibele@marriott.com

Chandan Belani

Senior Director of Communications, MEA&Development PR, EMEA at Marriott International

Email: chandan.belani@marriott.com

About Marriott International:

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of over 9,300 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 144 countries and territories. Marriott operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.Marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.MarriottNewsCenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4jNjXGA) and @MarriottIntl on X (https://apo-opa.co/3GtRSFQ) and Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/3GpUPrd).