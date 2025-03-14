Image: Marriott International

Marriott International announced a record-breaking year in 2024 across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), securing 291 hotel deal signings representing over 34,000 rooms.

The company also expanded its operating portfolio with more than 180 property additions, entering three new markets: Luxembourg, Angola and Senegal.

“We celebrated exceptional growth across the EMEA region in 2024 with a record-breaking number of deal signings, growth across all segments, and entry into emerging markets – further enhancing our portfolio and bringing even more unique travel experiences to the region,” said Satya Anand, president, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

“We remain focused on connecting people through the power of travel and look forward to building on this growth momentum to offer our owners, Marriott Bonvoy members, and customers even greater options to extend their horizons.”

The company’s total EMEA pipeline grew to 596 properties at year-end, encompassing 104,731 rooms — an annual increase of 10 per cent.

Conversions played a significant role, representing 45 per cent of total signings.

The company recorded strong development activity in Denmark, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the UK, which led the region in deal signings.

Marriott International’s expansion across segments

Jerome Briet, chief development officer, EMEA, highlighted Marriott’s growth trajectory. “Our achievements in the past year, particularly in the conversion space, reflect the trust our owners have in Marriott International and the power of our well-established brands, competitive affiliation costs, powerful revenue generation engines, and award-winning loyalty programme,” Briet said.

“This region continues to offer tremendous opportunities for us to expand into new segments and markets, catering to the evolving needs of both domestic and international travellers,” he added.

Marriott saw growth across all segments in 2024, including:

Luxury segment: 26 signings, expanding Marriott’s luxury pipeline in the EMEA region to over 80 hotels and resorts.

Midscale segment: Four Points Flex by Sheraton led with 34 signings in Europe, marking the highest number of signings among Marriott Bonvoy brands in the region.

Premium segment: Autograph Collection, Tribute Portfolio, and Marriott Hotels secured 50 signings combined.

Select service segments: Courtyard by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, and Moxy Hotels drove growth with 39 signings.

Branded residential segment:11 new projects were signed, bringing Marriott’s total EMEA residential portfolio to 72 locations (42 in the pipeline and 30 operational).

Key openings in 2024

The company added 181 properties and nearly 20,000 rooms to its operating portfolio in EMEA in 2024.

Key openings included: