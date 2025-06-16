See two similarly bright celestial objects with different colors pair up in the evening sky.

On the evening of June 16, 2025, Mars will pass quite close to the bright star Regulus in Leo the Lion.

Credit: M. Bakich/TheSKY software

In this episode, Astronomy magazine Editor Dave Eicher invites you to head out on the evening of June 16 to observe a close passage of the star Regulus by Mars. Regulus is the brightest star in the constellation Leo the Lion and sits at the bottom of that figure’s “backward question mark,” which is the Lion’s head, chest, and mane. Although both objects will be nearly the same brightness, you’ll notice a real big difference in color. Good luck!