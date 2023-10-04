The Mars Society is about to hold its annual convention, both in-person and online, and you can watch the whole thing virtually with registration.

The 26th Annual International Mars Society Convention will start Thursday (Oct. 5) at Arizona State University in Tempe. The meeting features a list of speakers talking about current missions on Mars , analog missions and plans for the future.

The event will run daily through Sunday (Oct. 8) and registration information is available on this page , courtesy of the Mars Society. There will be no free, publicly available livestream of the event, but registrants can access events live.

Related: ‘We need to get to Mars before I die.’ Read exclusive excerpt from ‘Elon Musk’ by biographer Walter Isaacson

“This year’s event will center on the theme ‘Mars for All’,” Mars Society representatives wrote in a statement. “With growing global interest in and public support for humans to Mars, advocates for this endeavor — including the Mars Society — have developed a series of initiatives allowing members of the general public to learn about, and even experience, the idea of human settlement of the Red Planet.”

Online tools will allow virtual attendees to submit questions to the speakers, network with other participants and view livestreams. There will also be a live demonstration of MarsVR, an open-source virtual reality platform from the Mars Society “that can be used for serious research and training towards the goal of sending humans to Mars.”

Sample speakers and events include: