This week, Stewart was the keynote speaker at biannual fashion event PROJECT and Magic Las Vegas, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The legendary entrepreneur, who at 82 is the oldest person to appear on an SI Swimsuit cover, spoke at length about her experience participating in the headline-making shoot. She attributed the reaction to an “authentic” quality in Ruven Afanador’s photos.

“The response to it was really encouraging because it made women of all ages feel like, ‘If she can do it, then I can do it too,’” Stewart told the crowd, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

At 81, Martha Stewart becomes the oldest model in history to cover Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. pic.twitter.com/TMzoiLPbno — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 15, 2023

Though Stewart invited close friends and confidants to the shoot in order to help her feel more comfortable, she admitted that the event was not without its anxieties. “I [only] had two months to get ready,” Stewart revealed. “So let’s just say: I’m now an avid pilates fan.” Yet there was one line that the iconic homemaker would not cross. “Bare midriff,” she said. “I can’t do that anymore and no amount of pilates can help me with that.”

While the internet’s reception to Stewart’s sultry cover shoot was roundly positive, the lifestyle maven had a few hang-ups. Though she admitted to being fond of the results, there was one outfit she didn’t feel suited her. “I didn’t like the red bathing suit [photos] so much,” she remarked. “They were just okay.”

A few more looks from my @si_swimsuit cover shoot! Shot by photographer @ruvenafanador. Be sure to pick up my cover of the #SISwim23 issue on newsstands May 18th. Photo credit: @ruvenafanador/ SPORTS ILLUSTRATED Editor in Chief: @mj_day makeup: @daisybeautytoye hair: @djquintero… pic.twitter.com/1mTdi0oMpL — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) May 16, 2023

Stewart is currently working on her 100th book, due out this fall, which fittingly contains 100 of her favorite recipes. She’s also celebrating the one-year anniversary of her restaurant, The Bedford by Martha Stewart at Caesar’s Paris Las Vegas, as well as her ongoing sneaker collaboration with Skechers.

