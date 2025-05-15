Martian Atmosphere Enables Advanced In-Situ Thermoelectric Power Generation



by Simon Mansfield



Sydney, Australia (SPX) May 13, 2025













The thin, CO2-rich Martian atmosphere presents a novel opportunity for in-situ thermoelectric power generation. With a composition of 95.7% carbon dioxide, 2.7% nitrogen, and 1.6% argon, it offers significant advantages for dynamic thermoelectric conversion systems. The dense molecular weight and high thermal stability of Martian gases support robust system performance, reducing the risk of gas leakage and enhancing power density. This makes them well-suited for operation in the subcritical state, a critical factor for power generation in extreme environments.





In addition to electricity production, this approach can be integrated with Solid Oxide Electrolysis Cells (SOEC) for oxygen generation and thermal management on Mars. It offers promising efficiency improvements, with potential gains ranging from 7.4% to 20.0% and power density enhancements between 1.0% and 14.2% over traditional rare gas systems.





High-end conversion efficiencies exceeding 22% are achievable at temperatures below 973 K, while systems can maintain 90% of their rated power despite day-night thermal variations. Even under full dust coverage, the technology retains 39% to 46% of its initial power capacity.





For larger power applications, such as Mars base outposts requiring over 100 kW, this approach can more than double efficiency compared to conventional thermoelectric systems, significantly reducing the mass of microreactors and radiators.





