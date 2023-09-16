MARTIN Lewis’ MoneySavingExpert.com has revealed how Boots shoppers can get £93 worth of designer skincare for just £32.

The new Skin Refresh Beauty Box comes with nine high-end products for a lavish skincare routine.

It includes beauty treats from big brands such as Kiehl’s, Liz Earle, Origins, and MAC.

If you go online to Boots, you can get the beauty box for £32 delivered, while stock lasts.

The pharmacy giant estimates the contents are worth £83, but MSE calculated it to be more like £93 if you were to buy all nine products individually.

Some of the items include: Liz Earle Skin Repair Gel Cream, Grown Alchemist Deep Cleansing Masque, Kiehl’s Calendula Foaming Wash, MAC Hyper Real Skincanvas Balm and the Wishful Get Even Rose Oil.

Shiseido’s Ultimune Power Infusing Eye Concentrate, REN Clean Skincare Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream, Dr Jart Vital Hydra Solution Biome Water Cream, and Origins Dr Weil Mega Mushroom Treatment Lotion also come in the kit.

Earlier this week, Boots shoppers were rushing out to buy an everyday essential scanning for a staggeringly low 1p at the tills.

Retailers often slash prices on products to clear excess stock and it means you can get your hands on some absolute bargains.

And one shopper managed to find such a steal in her local Boots branch.

The savvy saver posted photos on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group of the Dove for Men shower gel scanning for just 1p.

The same 55ml size is selling for £1.50 on Boots’ website, meaning the shopper managed to get a 99% discount.

The original Facebook post has been liked dozens of times, with plenty in awe of the haul.

One said: “They’ve had this offer on for ages! It’s fabulous I have loads.”

Another said: “My Boots never have things like these,” while a third simply added: “Enjoy.”

Of course, you should always shop around when buying any product as you might find it cheaper elsewhere.

You can use price comparison websites such as Price Spy, Price Runner and Trolley.