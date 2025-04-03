Marvel Rivals Season 2 to feature Emma Frost

The start date for the second season of Marvel Rivals has been confirmed through an official trailer for the game released earlier today. Among the details revealed by the teaser are the new playable characters that will join the game in Season 2. The upcoming season will go live on April 11.

Another confirmation that came along with the trailer is the introduction of one of the X-Men characters that fans had long been asking for. This new character is none other than Emma Frost. Other crucial details revealed by Marvel Rivals is that the theme for the first new event of Season 2 will be the Hellfire Gala.

Marvel Rivals: Season 2 trailer reveals key details

The event will take place in Krakoa, a sovereign Mutant nation. The trailer for Season 2 features Emma Frost calling upon players to join the Hellfire Gala on Krakoa, which opens its gates once a year to welcome both friend and rival alike to shape a brighter future.

Ultron crashes the party

The subsequent scenes show various other characters from the game join in on the festivities. However, the party is soon crashed by Ultron, the second hero in Season 2. Ultron is accompanied by his army of drones and the celebration soon turns into chaos as the mutants fight for their survival.

Marvel Rivals 2: Emma Frost and Ultron’s powers

Gamers might have to wait a little longer for NetEase, the game’s developer, to drop details about the game modes in Season 2. However, one of the things that we know for sure at the moment is that Emma Frost will be a Vanguard in the forthcoming season. A Vanguard wields the power of telepathy.

Ultron’s to be a strategist in Marvel Rivals Season 2

Ultron will be a strategist, according to the Times Of India. His abilities will revolve around healing allies. It is, however, unclear if Ultron will indeed be a playable character. Season 2 will also have a new season pass. Both free and paid options will be available to players.

Season 1 to conclude on April 11

The Season 1 of Marvel Rivals is scheduled to wrap up on April 11, just before the rollout of the second season. Rumours throughout Season 1 had strongly suggested Emma Frost could be a future addition to the playable roster.

