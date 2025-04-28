Release Date



Marvel Studios is ready to release its next big project Thunderbolts. The movie is scheduled for release in early May 2025. It features a lineup of characters who must unite under difficult circumstances.

Thunderbolts* will hit theatres on May 2, 2025. The film has moved dates several times during its production phase. It will now open the summer movie season. Marvel Studios has done this before with many of its successful films. However, in recent years, the studio has faced challenges. There is hope that Thunderbolts will help bring back momentum for Marvel.

Cast

Jake Schreier directed Thunderbolts. The film will be released in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD 3D, ScreenX, and 4DX formats. The film features well-known Marvel characters like Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova/Black Widow, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian/Alexei Shostakov, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent/John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost/Ava Starr, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster/Antonia Dreykov, Lewis Pullman as Sentry/Bob, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Geraldine Viswanathan as Mel, Chris Bauer in an undisclosed role and Wendell Edward Pierce in an undisclosed role.

Production

According to Fandom Wire, the production budget for Thunderbolts is estimated between $150 million and $200 million. This places it among other major Marvel productions with high investment.

Storyline



The film focuses on a team of antiheroes. Characters like Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, and John Walker are brought together. They find themselves trapped by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. The team must face their troubled pasts while navigating a dangerous mission. There is uncertainty whether they will succeed together or fall apart.

FAQs



What is the release date of Marvel’s Thunderbolts?

Thunderbolts* will release on May 1, 2025, in India and on May 2, 2025, worldwide.

Who are the main actors in Thunderbolts?

The main actors are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

