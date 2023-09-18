Official support for Marvel’s Avengers ends September 30, which means from that date you’ll no longer be able to buy Crystal Dynamics’ ill-fated superhero adventure. Thankfully, a dramatic sale is now in place — just in the nick of time.

Marvel’s Avengers – The Definitive Edition is 90% off in a deal that ends September 30, the same day it’ll disappear forever. That makes the game just a few dollars shy of free.

The sale arrived alongside a note from Crystal Dynamics about the game’s delisting. While Marvel’s Avengers will no longer be for sale, it will remain playable for owners largely as it is today, the studio said.

Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man Costumes

Specifically, all currently available content will continue to be available as-is for solo and multiplayer play after September 30. If you own the game, it will remain in your game library for download and reinstallation after that date. Even limited-time events like the Red Room Takeover will continue to run after September 30, on a two-week rotation. Reoccurring mission chains, events, and rewards will continue to refresh on the cadences they always have, Crystal Dynamics explained. All Operations and the War for Wakanda Expansion will continue to be playable as they are now.

However, support for Marvel’s Avengers ends September 30, which means no customer support and no more updates.

“Thank you to all our players for joining us on these adventures and letting us tell our stories with Kamala, Bruce, Tony, Steve, Nat, Thor, Clint, Kate, T’Challa, Pete, Jane, and Bucky,” Crystal Dynamics said.

“For anyone who hasn’t joined us yet, we hope you jump on this final chance to join Earth’s Mightiest Heroes alongside your friends.

“Remember: good isn’t a thing you are; it’s a thing you do.”

Marvel’s Avengers got its final patch in March, just under three years after the game came out. It made many of the game’s cosmetics more accessible, fully removing the Shipments and Hero Challenge Cards systems and instead putting their rewards in the Marketplace. The update also automatically converted players’ Credits balances into in-game resources and turned Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors into a permanent 1.5x multiplier on earned Fragments and XP.

IGN gave Marvel’s Avengers a 6/10 in our review , praising its campaign but criticising its loot-based endgame and limited mission variety at launch.

Wesley is the UK News Editor for IGN. Find him on Twitter at @wyp100. You can reach Wesley at [email protected] or confidentially at [email protected].