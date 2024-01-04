Marvel’s latest show, Echo, is set to debut on January 9. While promoting the show, producer Brad Winderbaum teased how Vincent D’Onofrio Kingpin will be portrayed in the MCU by comparing him to Thanos.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Winderbaum was asked if Kingpin would play a more prominent role in the MCU and become the “Thanos of this street-level corner of the MCU” and Winderbaum had this to share about Fisk:

“Oh, man, you kind of hit the nail on the head. I can’t say too much. Only that as a chapter in Wilson Fisk’s life, this is a crucial one and sets the stage in some remarkable ways for what’s coming next.”

Fisk has been heavily teased as the main antagonist for Echo. The show will revolve around his relationship with Maya Lopez (Echo) and features other MCU heroes, such as Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. On top of that, Echo will have a TV-MA rating and is the first MCU show to debut on both Disney+ and Hulu.

For those unaware, Kingpin, aka Wilson Fisk, is a major street-level villain in the Marvel comics. He essentially runs New York City and is a significant threat to a number of the universe’s heroes. He’s often going toe-to-toe with Peter Parker’s Spider-Man or Daredevil when he’s not running New York.

