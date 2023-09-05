Get ready for a clawed crossover that blends two of the hottest franchises in sci-fi.

We first delivered news of this maniacal matchup between the adamantium-clawed mutant and the notorious planet-hopping hunter back in June, and now Marvel has unleashed a storm of sensational “Predator vs. Wolverine” variant covers for the premiere issue that fans can collect when this fall miniseries strikes on Sept. 20.

Written by seasoned comic book scribe Benjamin Percy (“X-Force,” “Ghost Rider”), the story architect behind Marvel’s ongoing solo “Wolverine” title, this feral crossover cuts across decades for a four-issue miniseries that acts as a revolving showcase of interior art from illustrators such as Greg Land, Andrea Di Vito, Ken Lashley, Kei Zama and Marco Checchetto.

“Predator vs. Wolverine #1” main cover. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Here’s the limited series’ official description:

“THE THRILL IS THE KILL! Wolverine has lived one of the longest and most storied lives in comics history. Now witness the untold greatest battles of Logan’s life – against a Predator! One Yautja seeks the greatest prey in existence – and finds it in Weapon X. From the blood-ridden snows of the Canadian wilderness to the sword-slinging streets of Madripoor, Wolverine and a Predator break everything in their paths on their way to the ultimate victory … or glorious death.”

Percy is a byproduct of the awesome 1980s whose soul is intimately familiar with these iconic franchise superstars, having been fed a rich diet of the fierce extraterrestrial warrior first seen in director John McTiernan’s original “Predator” feature film and Marvel’s own ferocious member of the X-Men clan.

“The mythologies of both are ingrained in me so deeply they might as well be strands of DNA or wisps of soul,” said Percy in a statement. “The guns, claws, beef and blood of both franchises have been stewing in my brain since 1987, when I read myself to sleep every night with a stack of Marvel comics and my friends and I used to play ‘Predator’ with Nerf guns in the woods and river near our neighborhood.

“This epic hunt will span decades, as both of these giants learn and harden and grow deadlier with time. Neither will have time to bleed, but you better make time to read, because I’m putting everything I’ve got into this event, and I’m thrilled to join forces with some of the best artists in the business.”

Check out all eight variant covers in the gallery above courtesy of artists Alex Maleev, Inhyuk Lee, Skottie Young, Mike McKone, Peach Momoko, Steven McNiven and Stephen Segovia.

Marvel Comics’ “Predator vs. Wolverine #1” slices into comic shops Sept. 20, 2023.