The Marvel’s What If? Season 2 Episode 7 release date and time have been revealed. The episode will air on Disney Plus. In the season finale episode titled What If… Strange Supreme Intervened? Captain Carter joins forces with an old friend to combat Universe Killers causing chaos throughout the Multiverse. However, she comes to realize that the greatest threat to all existence may be much closer than she initially thought.

The Marvel’s What If? Season 2 Episode 7 release date is December 30, 2023.

The official release time for Marvel’s What If? Season 2 Episode 9 has not been confirmed. Nevertheless, Disney Plus usually releases new episodes of its series at 12:01 A.M. PT. Therefore, the expected release time for episode 9 is likely to adhere to this schedule:

12:01 A.M. Pacific Standard Time (PST)

3:01 P.M. Eastern Standard Time (EST)

9:01 P.M. British Summer Time (BST)

10:01 P.M. Central European Summer Time (CEST)

Where to watch Marvel’s What If? Season 2 Episode 9

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Disney Plus.

To access Episode 9, you can become a Disney Plus subscriber, which offers two subscription options:

The standard plan, priced at $7.99 per month, includes advertisements. The premium plan, available at $13.99 per month, offers ad-free streaming.

In Season 2 of What If…?, The Watcher guides viewers through various dimensions, introducing both new and familiar characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The season presents intriguing scenarios, such as Nebula joining the Nova Corps, Peter Quill’s assault on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and Happy Hogan’s Christmas mission. This season is scheduled to run from December 22nd to December 30th, 2023, with the season finale set for the 30th.

The official synopsis for Marvel’s What If? reads:

“Season two continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU.”