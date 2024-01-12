Mary J. Blige kicked off the new year with the visual to “Gone Forever” featuring Remy Ma and DJ Khaled from her 2022 Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) album.

Released on her birthday (January 11), the video arrives just days after the album was certified gold by the RIAA.

The Eif Rivera-directed clip features Mary, Remy and their girls hitting the club with a hook that interpolates JAY-Z‘s 2001 hit, “Song Cry.” DJ Khaled is not present but does appear in a few overlays.

You can watch the video below.

Good Morning Gorgeous dropped just under two years ago, and was Mary’s first album in nearly five years. The deluxe edition followed shortly afterward, and garnered Mary J. Blige a whopping six nominations at the 2023 Grammy Awards including Album of the Year and Best R&B Album. She also performed at the show.

As she headed into 2024, Mary was dubbed ‘Woman of the Year’ by Glamour, and while diving into her success, she admitted that it took overcoming “Hell” to get there.

“This is not an overnight success,” she told the mag. “This is not an easy thing, this new me, this new Mary. This is hard work. When you’re happy and you’re strong, and you’ve been…[as] miserable as I’ve been in life and went through as much hell, it’s easy to revert back to the residue. It’s easy to revert back to the past because that’s what you knew. Because you know the pain of the past will always try to pull you back.”

In addition to a starring role in the popular Power franchise and still releasing new music, Mary J. Blige has gotten into her philanthropic bag as of late as well.

Last year, she partnered with PepsiCo. Inc. for her “Strength of a Woman” scholarship initiative, which included relaunching the Strength Of A Woman Festival and Summit over Mother’s Day weekend with Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jeezy and more.

Looking ahead, Mary is hoping to one day play Nina Simone in a biopic. The Queen of Hip Hop Soul stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last year, and said she had long wished to portray the legendary singer, pianist, composer and activist.

“I always wanted to play Nina Simone because I wanna learn how to play the piano and I love her songs,” she explained. “They’re very dark and moody and I can always find a place for that.”