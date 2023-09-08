Mary J. Blige has sued a talent agency in Florida for what she’s claiming is an unpaid concert appearance fee that hasn’t been paid in full.

According to court documents obtained by HipHopDX, Blige was contracted to appear at Funk Fest in Miami, FL, in 2022. MJB Touring, which is Blige’s booking company, and the RM Talent Agency agreed to pay the “No More Drama” singer $1.1 million for her appearance.

Per the filing, Blige received $250,000 on September 20, 2022, $200,000 on November 9, 2022, and another $200,000 on January 18, 2023. However, there was still an outstanding balance of $450,000 due, which Blige claimed she never received.

The complaint was filed in the Florida Middle District Court on Thursday (September 7) and assigned to Judge Paul G. Byron for a decision. Check out the filing below.

Mary J. Blige has certainly had her fair share of issues in the courts, as she revealed when talking about her past tax liabilities back in June.

Blige returned to Atlanta to speak at her 2nd annual Strength Of A Woman Festival, which also featured appearances from Summer Walker, Ciara DJ Drama and others.

During her panel, Blige reflected back on that harrowing time in which the Internal Revenue Service accused the multi-platinum-selling singer of owing $1,198,161 in back taxes. However, Blige said the situation was far worse than anyone imagined, and said it just demonstrated the importance of financial literacy.

“Speaking of taxes, I owed so much money I never thought I’d ever get out of debt,” Mary J. Blige explained. “I’m out of debt now, but I mean I owed hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes.

“Now I have the wisdom, now I look at my payroll that’s not my money. My taxes are not my money … so I’m like, ‘Pay my payroll, pay my taxes, pay my ties, all of that money I don’t even wanna see it because it doesn’t belong to me.’”

She continued: “And that’s how I was moving period. I was moving like that period but no one listened to me. When I was married I was like, ‘Pay my taxes, pay my ties,’ but they didn’t listen to me. He was in control of everything.”