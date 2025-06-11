FAIRMONT, W.Va. — American gymnastics icon Mary Lou Retton on Tuesday entered a no contest plea to driving under the influence stemming from a May traffic stop in her hometown of Fairmont.

A Marion County judge fined her $100, consistent with sentencing guidelines for first-time, non-aggravated offenses, her attorney, Edmund J. Rollo, said in a statement.

In a statement released through her attorney, the 57-year-old Retton said she took full responsibility for her actions.

“What happened was completely unacceptable. I make no excuses,” she said. “To my family, friends and my fans: I have let you down, and for that I am deeply sorry. I am determined to learn and grow from this experience, and I am committed to making positive changes in my life. I truly appreciate your concern, encouragement and continued support.”

Fairmont police stopped Retton on May 17 following a report about a person in a Porsche driving erratically. According to the criminal complaint, Retton smelled of alcohol and was slurring her words, and she failed a field sobriety test. Officers also reported observing a container of wine in the passenger seat.

Retton was 16 when she became the first American female gymnast to win the all-around at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. She also won two silver and two bronze medals to help bring gymnastics into the mainstream in the United States.

In 2023, Retton’s family disclosed she was recuperating from a rare form of pneumonia that landed her in intensive care. Doctors found her oxygen levels dangerously low. Her medical team considered putting her on a ventilator as her conditioned worsened. Retton went on oxygen treatment and, after weeks in the hospital, improved enough to be sent home.