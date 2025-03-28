SAN FRANCISCO — Amid speculation he is the top target for Villanova’s opening, Maryland men’s basketball coach Kevin Willard was noncommittal about his future with the Terrapins after they were eliminated by Florida in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night.

“I don’t know what I’m doing,” he said. “I’ll be honest with you. I haven’t talked to my agent. I haven’t talked to my wife.”

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Willard, who just finished his third year as the Terrapins’ coach following a 12-year run at Seton Hall, expressed uneasiness about Maryland’s athletic director situation. Damon Evans left for the same role at SMU last week.

“My biggest concerns in life right now, I don’t know who my boss is going to be,” Willard said. “The guy that brought me here — who I really like, but appreciative of him bringing me to College Park — is not here anymore and I don’t know who we’re going to hire and in today’s day and age that worries me a little bit.”

Willard said he has not had any conversations with another school, but indicated his agent has.

“This is going to be a family decision,” Willard said. “I love College Park. I love Maryland. When you’re at this point in your career, I have to take everything into consideration, but I haven’t talked to anyone, so I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Following Thursday’s Sweet 16 loss, a Maryland spokesperson told multiple outlets: “Our focus remains on keeping Coach (Kevin) Willard at the University of Maryland.”

In three years at Maryland, Willard has compiled a record of 65-39. This year’s appearance in the Sweet 16 was Maryland’s first since 2016 and second since 2003.