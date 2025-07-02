Prince George’s County, MD – The Maryland Energy Administration has announced this year’s awardees for the SolarAPP+ Implementation Grant. Worcester County and Prince George’s County are the first jurisdictions in Maryland to be awarded state funds to support the implementation of the automated permitting software tool. Solar APP+ streamlines the process of routine residential rooftop solar installations and home energy storage systems.

SolarAPP+ was developed by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory with leading building safety experts over the past decade and is used by over 200 communities across the country. Automating plan review using SolarAPP+ accelerates the installation process by an average of two weeks and relieves overextended public servants from hours of repetitive tasks. This innovation helps communities safely meet the growing demand for energy independence.

The Maryland Sierra Club, Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), Chesapeake Solar and Storage Association (CHESSA), Environment Maryland, Maryland Residential Solar Coalition (MRSC), and Permit Power have been ongoing supporters of SolarAPP+ implementation to support solar energy expansion. Maryland’s Brighter Tomorrow Act requires all jurisdictions to adopt automated software to expedite the permitting processes of residential rooftop solar and energy storage systems by August 1, 2025.

In response to this announcement, leading advocates have made the following statements:

“Given a choice between harnessing clean energy from our roofs or dirty energy from a power plant hundreds of miles away, I’m betting Marylanders would choose the former,” said Johanna Neumann, Senior Director, Campaign for 100% Renewable Energy at Environment Maryland. “Instant permitting for home solar systems will help more Marylanders power their lives with renewable energy. We are thrilled that Worcester and Prince George’s Counties will join over 270 jurisdictions across 13 states that are cutting red tape for rooftop solar.”

“We are excited to hear this good news from the Maryland Energy Administration,” said Josh Tulkin, Director of the Sierra Club Maryland Chapter. “SolarAPP+ will provide faster service for local residents looking to make the shift towards solar and batteries for their homes and reduce the administrative workloads of the permitting process. Congratulations to Prince George’s and Worcester Counties on this milestone.”

“Thousands of Marylanders are turning to rooftop solar and home battery storage to strengthen their energy independence and resiliency while lowering their bills, and they deserve to have as smooth an experience as possible,” says Leah Meredith, Mid-Atlantic director of state affairs for the Solar Energy Industries Association. “By streamlining the permitting of solar installations, SolarAPP+ saves customers, businesses, and local governments valuable time and money — freeing up more resources to be invested back into the community. Today’s announcement is a win for Prince George’s and Worcester Counties, the grid, and the entire state economy.”

“We applaud the progress of Worcester and Prince George’s Counties in removing barriers that get in the way of American families installing rooftop solar, home batteries, and other energy upgrades.” says Hannah Birnbaum, Chief of Advocacy of Permit Power. “We hope to see many more jurisdictions move swiftly to comply with the August 2025 deadline for implementation of the Brighter Tomorrow Act requirement for automated permitting.”

“This is a big win for Maryland homeowners,” said Katie Rever, Treasurer with the Maryland Residential Solar Coalition (MRSC). “SolarAPP+ removes unnecessary delays that have too often slowed down clean energy projects at the local level. Streamlining permits means families can access solar faster and installers can get to work quicker.”