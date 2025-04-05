Days after leading Maryland to the Sweet 16, Derik Queen decided to take his talents to the NBA.

“I’m proud to say I’m entering the 2025 NBA draft,” he said on “SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt” on Friday.

Queen, a 6-foot-10 center who is projected as the No. 10 pick in ESPN’s latest mock draft, earned Associated Press All-America honors and first-team all-Big Ten honors this season. He also averaged 18.6 points in three NCAA tournament games.

Queen scored 27 points in his team’s 87-71 loss to Florida in the Sweet 16. He enhanced his stock with his effort in the postseason.

During his announcement, Queen said he was grateful for his inner circle and former head coach, Kevin Willard, who recently accepted the Villanova job.

Former Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams filled Maryland’s coaching vacancy this week.

“I’d like to thank my mom for everything and all unconditional love,” Queen said.