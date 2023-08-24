Masala rice is a flavorful and aromatic one pot meal that can be made quickly with just available ingredients at home. Masala Rice is a great dish to put together when you have leftover rice. Let us learn to make Masala Rice Recipe with step by step pictures and video.

Masala Rice is a one pot dish that can be made easily. It is perfect for lunchbox for kids and office goers too. It’s a popular dish in many South Asian cuisines, particularly in Indian cuisine.

About Masala Rice

Masala Rice translates to a ‘Masala’ is a mixture of herbs, spices and ‘Rice’ is cooked basmati or regular rice. So a combination of spices and herbs mixed with cooked rice is Masala Rice.

Masala Rice is perfect to pack for lunchbox or can be made well ahead of time as it tastes good even after few hours. There are various regional variations of this rice, each with its own unique combination of spices and additional ingredients.

Do you have leftover rice? Then this dish is perfect to make with it so try and enjoy. Just have all your vegetables along with onion, tomato chopped then this rice gets done in few minutes.

This Masala Rice goes well with just plain curd or even onion raita. This is packed with flavors so don’t actually need any side dish as it tastes delicious on its own.

Masala Rice Ingredients

Rice – You can either use leftover rice or cooked basmati rice. Its Basmati Rice that is best when it comes to this recipe however leftover regular rice tastes good too. However alternatively you can use Ponni Boiled rice or Sona masoori.

You can either use leftover rice or cooked basmati rice. Its Basmati Rice that is best when it comes to this recipe however leftover regular rice tastes good too. However alternatively you can use Ponni Boiled rice or Sona masoori. Vegetables – I have used big onion, tomatoes & capsicum along with carrots, peas and beans. You can also use gobi, paneer, mushroom or leftover veggies for this rice.

I have used big onion, tomatoes & capsicum along with carrots, peas and beans. You can also use gobi, paneer, mushroom or leftover veggies for this rice. Tempering – A basic tempering with cumin seeds, green chillies and curry leaves is done.

A basic tempering with cumin seeds, green chillies and curry leaves is done. Spice powders – Turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder and garam masala powder is used here.

– Turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder and garam masala powder is used here. Garnish – Garnish the rice with coriander leaves. You can even use kasoori methi if you like.

Recipe

Masala Rice Masala rice is a flavorful and aromatic one pot meal that can be made quickly with just available ingredients at home. Masala Rice is a great dish to put together when you have leftover rice. Let us learn to make Masala Rice Recipe with step by step pictures and video. Total Time 35 minutes mins 1x 2x 3x Ingredients 2 cups basmati rice cooked

1 medium sized onion finely chopped

1 small tomatoes finely chopped

1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste

1/2 cup capsicum finely chopped

1 cup mixed vegetables I used carrot, peas and beans

1 tablespoon coriander leaves

salt to taste To temper 1 tablespoon ghee

1 teaspoon oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

few curry leaves

2 green chillies Instructions Heat 1 tablespoon ghee and 1 teaspoon oil – add 1 teaspoon cumin seeds let it splutter.

Add few curry leaves and 2 green chillies.

Add 1 medium sized onion finely chopped and 1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste along with required salt.

Saute until onions turn golden.

Add 1 small tomato saute until raw smell leaves and it starts to shrink.

Add 1/2 cup capsicum, 1 cup mixed vegetables – I have used carrots, peas and beans.

Saute for 2-3 minutes.

Cook covered for few minutes or until the veggies are cooked. Vegetables should be soft and slightly crunchy do not make it mushy.

Open and check if the vegetables are cooked. Now add 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder, 1 teaspoon red chilli powder, 1/2 teaspoon coriander powder and 1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder along with salt if needed.

Give a quick saute.

Add 2 cups cooked basmati rice.

Mix it well.

Level it up and cook covered for 2 minutes.

Garnish with 1 tablespoon coriander leaves.

Mix well and your hot Masala Rice is ready to be served! Video

Nutrition Facts Masala Rice Amount Per Serving (150 g) Calories 491

Calories from Fat 72 % Daily Value* Fat 8g12% Saturated Fat 4g25% Polyunsaturated Fat 1g Monounsaturated Fat 2g Cholesterol 22mg7% Sodium 215mg9% Potassium 394mg11% Carbohydrates 90g30% Fiber 4g17% Sugar 5g6% Protein 15g30% Vitamin A 1262IU25% Vitamin C 33mg40% Calcium 204mg20% Iron 2mg11%

Expert Tips

You can use leftover rice for this recipe.

Adjust spice level according to your taste. You can increase the spice powders if you like spicy masala rice.

You can make this rice without vegetables too when you are in a hurry. But adding vegetables makes it wholesome.

You can even add other vegetables like boiled corn, mushroom, paneer etc.

Add pav bhaji masala powder for a different flavor.

You can prepare this dish with just ghee and skipping oil. You can also add oil and skip ghee too.

Serving & Storage Suggestion

You can serve Masala Rice with raita or just plain curd. Serve it hot for best taste however it tastes good even after resting for a while so great to pack for lunchbox too.

FAQS

1.What other dishes can I make with leftover rice?

2.How can I make this as a one pot meal?

You can make this recipe in pressure cooker. Instead of cooked rice, you can add raw rice along with raw vegetables along with sauteed onion, tomato and spice powders and add water. The ratio is 1 cup rice : 1 and 3/4 cups water. Pressure cook for 2 whistles and garnish with coriander leaves.

3.What type of rice is best for this dish?

Basmati Rice suits best for this masala rice. However regular rice or seeraga sambar rice tastes good too.