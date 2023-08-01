MILAN — Maserati will never start or get involved in a price war with competitors, CEO Davide Grasso said.

“We would be completely strategically off-balance if we did that,” Grasso told a press briefing on Friday.

“Pricing is a very critical element in general, but particularly for a luxury brand. That’s why it’s important that we’re not led by volumes,” Grasso said.

“Our goal is to make the best cars we can make for somebody to appreciate it and pay the price.” he said.

Maserati is increasingly scrutinising its dealers to ensure they are maintaining discipline on prices. “We don’t want to send the wrong message to customers,” Grasso said.

As supply chain tensions ease, especially around semiconductors impacting global car output, analysts fear automakers might rush to reduce prices to protect market share and also to keep up with Tesla, which has introduced price cuts in several markets.

Maserati delivered 15,300 vehicles in the first half supported by the Grecale crossover and the Gran Turismo.