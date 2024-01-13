MASKED Singer fans ‘unmasked’ Owl as a 90s pop legend after spotting string of clues – including cheeky reference to her ex.

During Saturday night’s episode of The Masked Singer, Owl performed a rendition of Kylie Minogue’s smash hit Padam Padam.

4 Masked Singer fans ‘unmasked’ Owl as a 90s pop legend after spotting a string of clues Credit: ITV

4 Fans thought it was Maisie Adams Credit: ITV

This comes after the show’s Instagram page asked viewers if they were “wise enough to solve the owl riddle?”

One fan commented: “Maisie Adams.”

Another user took to X/Twitter and wrote: “Owl on #MaskedSingerUK, Maisie Adam?”

A third penned: “Pigeon- Maisie Adam or I’m a bag of birdfood.”

A fourth wrote: “Pigeon = Maisie Smith?”

A fifth added: “pigeon is maisie smith.”

A sixth wrote: “maskedsingeruk who the hell is pigeon? thought it was Maisie smith til she started singing.”

Many fans also insisted it was Waterloo Road star Kym Marsh after linking Owl’s school uniform costume with the BBC drama.

One person wrote: “I know there’s jokes about her doing this but genuinely think Kym Marsh could be Owl!”

Another said: “The whole school thing made me think of Waterloo Road and Kym instantly came to mind.”

4 Some fans thought it was Kym Marsh behind the mask Credit: Splash