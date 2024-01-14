THE Masked Singer fans are insistent they have “worked out” the real identity of Maypole.

ITV viewers reckon the face behind the cheery character is, in fact, a “fantastic singer” already – with an array of hits and albums.

After their recent performance on The Masked Singer, belting out Clown by Emeli Sande, 36, viewers have turned their focus to reality TV star-turned-songstress Megan McKenna, 31.

They reckon the ex TOWIE personality is the face behind the wooden mask – particularly after their first performance of Pink track Never Gonna Not Dance Again.

One took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to remark: “I’m throwing a name I’ve not seen mentioned n I think it really sounds like her Megan McKenna she’s a fantastic singer.”

Another put: “I think it’s Megan McKenna x”

A third then noted: “Maypole clues are giving me Kimberly Wyatt but they sound like Megan McKenna.”

A final fan then quizzed: “Megan McKenna?”

Fans appear to be on the same wavelength when it comes to Maypole’s identity, with others insisting it is a different chart-topping singer.

They have matched Ciao Adios hitmaker Anne Marie, 32, with the smiley character.

Maypole features a plume of flowers for hair and rosy red cheeks, as well as a multicoloured dress.

Clues include one that she is a doll and another that she was born in ‘the year of Orwell’, relating to 1984.

Other clues include describing themselves as a “model Maypole” as well as having “more than one ribbon to my bow.”

Megan “took a break” from TOWIE in 2017 after her split from Pete Wicks, before quitting the series altogether.

She snubbed a 10-year reunion for the ITVBe series so she could focus on her music career.

Back in 2018, she topped the country charts with debut album Story Of Me – knocking icon Dolly Parton off the top spot.

