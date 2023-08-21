MANCHESTER UNITED have dumped striker Mason Greenwood from the squad after receiving backlash from the club’s lifelong supporters.
After weeks of speculation, the Red Devils forward is being written off by the Old Trafford outfit after uproar online from fans at the prospect of Greenwood, 21, making a comeback.
Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour, before the charges were dropped in February by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
In a statement released today, Manchester United said: “All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.
“It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”
Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold has released a lengthy statement following the announcement that Mason Greenwood’s career at the club is over.
Chief exec Arnold was previously reported to have been considering giving the star a second chance.
But backlash from fans and protests outside Old Trafford saw him reconsider.
Following an official statement from the Premier League giants on Monday, Arnold sent an open letter to all employees at the club explaining their decision.
Behind the scenes: How the club made the decision
The decision to kick Greenwood out of Old Trafford was taken by club CEO Richard Arnold in conjunction with American owner Joel Glazer following more than five months of intense discussions.
The club finally acted after some staff voiced concerns internally about plans to bring him back into the squad despite receiving the backing of manager Erik ten Hag and the majority of the first team players.
As it became clear United were seriously considering giving Greenwood another chance, opposition from United’s fan base grew with Countdown TV presenter Rachel Riley and Westlife singer Bryan McFadden making clear they opposed the move.
Other supporters wrote to Arnold directly and made clear their opposition on social media while a group of female fans also staged a protest outside Old Trafford before United’s first game of the season against Wolves.
Mason Greenwood has today broken his silence as Man Utd revealed his career with Old Trafford was over.
The striker, 21, had been eyeing a comeback to the Premier League side after the attempted rape case against him was dropped earlier this year.
However, concluding its investigation, the club said that it had been “mutually agreed” that he would not make a return.
Manchester United have announced that Mason Greenwood will not return to the team as they have “mutually agreed” that he will leave.
Bosses at Old Trafford have now completed the internal investigation into the allegations of attempted rape and assault made against the 21-year-old striker.
Club bosses were set to bring Greenwood back into fold
A source said earlier: “This has been a long and difficult process for everyone involved, but it’s nearing the end.
“He’s made no secret of his desire to to get back to doing what he does best.
“He’s already got the backing of the players and manager Erik ten Hag. He’s just waiting for the green light.
“The club will communicate its decision as early as Tuesday after the women’s World Cup final.”
But a public backlash may have led bosses to change their minds.
Local MP ‘disappointed’ in Manchester United
Local MP Andrew Western, whose constituency includes Old Trafford, slammed the club’s handling of the investigation.
He said: “Really disappointed at how United have handled this.
“The club must realise this isn’t a PR crisis.
“It’s about doing what’s right.”
Greenwood: People will judge me
Manchester United today revealed they have AXED Mason Greenwood as the striker said: “I understand people will judge me”.
The 21-year-old will not be returning to Old Trafford following a club investigation into his behaviour following his January 2022 arrest.
In a statement released this afternoon, the club confirmed they had finished the probe into Greenwood.
But they did not reveal what the striker’s future holds – including whether his £75,000-a-week contract will be terminated or if he will be put on loan or sold.
Arnold: Case provoked strong opinions
Richard Arnold said: “I am also mindful of the challenge that Mason would face rebuilding his career in the harsh spotlight of Manchester United.
“Further, this case has provoked strong opinions, and it is my responsibility to minimise any distraction to the unity we are seeking within the club.”
Women’s Aid: ‘Harmful attitudes’ are widespread
Leading charity Women’s Aid said: “This needs to involve addressing the attitudes that underpin domestic and sexual abuse, and working with players from a young age to make it clear that clubs stand against sexism and misogyny.
“This is an issue that reaches far wider than football, with misogynistic content widely available on social media.
“It is important to recognise how widespread harmful attitudes are and address this.”
Mason Greenwood: I want to be a better person
Greenwood said: “I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown.
“I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch.”
Greenwood’s parents “stunned” by blocked return to club
Greenwood hoped that move would leave him clear to start back playing for United, but the club immediately announced it was carrying out its own investigation to better understand the circumstances around his arrest.
He was told he could not train or play for the club during the investigation, but remained on full pay.
The move left Greenwood and his agent dad Andrew and mum Melanie “stunned” said a source, but they “begrudgingly” accepted the decision.
Following Greenwood’s arrest, the club distanced itself from the star with only technical director Darren Fletcher and football director John Murtough having any direct contact with the player.
Arnold: I took the ‘ultimate decision’
Richard Arnold said: “While the ultimate decision rested with me, I was taking various factors and views into account right up until the point of finalising my decision.
“Although we have decided that Mason will seek to rebuild his career away from Manchester United, that does not signal the end of this matter.
“The club will continue to offer its support both to the alleged victim and Mason to help them rebuild and move forward positively with their lives.”
Arnold: Investigation was “not straightforward”
Club boss Richard Arnold said the investigation “sought to collate as much evidence as possible to establish facts and context”, which was “not quick or straightforward”.
The CEO also said it was “essential for us to respect the rights and wishes of the alleged victim” as he concluded Greenwood did not commit the offences he was accused of.
But he did say Greenwood has “made mistakes which takes responsibility for” as he accepted the striker now faces a challenge in rebuilding his career.
Club’s decision follows Old Trafford protests
The club’s decision not to include Greenwood in its squad this season follows protests against his rumoured return.
Fans made clear their fury at Greenwood’s potential return before tonight’s Prem opener against Wolves.
One female fan held an expletive-laden poster blasting the club’s refusal to rule out Greenwood’s return.
It read: “Don’t leave the decision up to the women’s team, you spineless, motherless f***s.”
Others sang protest chants outside Old Trafford in the run-up to the start of United’s season.
Greenwood: I will always be United
Greenwood said: “I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven.
“There will always be a part of me which is United. I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support.
“It is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown.”
Mason Greenwood will leave his childhood club
As a child Greenwood first kicked a ball aged five when his dad Andrew, 53, took him to local youth club Idle Juniors FC.
United’s academy scouts soon came calling and offered him a place in their development centre in Halifax, West Yorks, when he was just seven.
The talented youngster would later get a photograph alongside then player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – who would become his manager – at United’s Cliff training ground.
He quickly rose through the ranks at United and was top scorer for the Under-18 Premier League North and Player of the Tournament when the youth side won the ICGT trophy in the Netherlands, beating Real Madrid.
Greenwood spoke to Ten Hag and joined pre-season training
The Sun told how manager Erik ten Hag telephoned him after charges were dropped and he later met face-to-face with club bosses to give his side of the story.
In recent months he has stepped up his fitness levels and hired a private coach and been photographed taking part in 1-2-1 sessions at a £85-an-year public pitch.
He was also seen enjoying other sessions with his United teammate Anthony Elanga and Irish Serie A player James Abankwah.
Timeline of the Mason Greenwood saga
Greenwood last kicked a ball for United 19 months ago in January 2022.
He was arrested the same month after a woman made allegations of physical and sexual abuse on social media.
The Prem ace was charged in October last year and was due to stand trial in November this year.
But the CPS withdrew the case on 2 February after his alleged victim and a dozen more witnesses refused to co-operate.
Greenwood hoped that move would leave him clear to start back playing for United, but the club immediately announced it was carrying out its own investigation to better understand the circumstances around his arrest.
He was told he could not train or play for the club during the investigation, but remained on full pay.
Mason Greenwood ‘devastated’ by club’s decision
Greenwood has been left devastated by the decision, arguing he has been found innocent by the law of the land but guilty via social media.
A loan deal abroad had been considered as an option, but Greenwood did not want to move away from their extended family support network.
Greenwood last kicked a ball for United 19 months ago in January 2022.
United held talks with top sponsors
United held talks with key stakeholders including kit sponsor Adidas and the women’s team to ascertain their views on bringing Greenwood back after charges against him were dropped in February.
But they ultimately decided giving him a second chance at the club he joined aged seven was too difficult.
A source said: “This decision has been incredibly difficult because Mason has not been convicted of anything.
“The club has looked at every single element of this and war gamed it through.
“But there are concerns about his behaviour and have been for some time. Ultimately, the club could not ignore that any longer.
“Some people within the club are genuinely sad that it has come to this, and some feel very strongly that this is the only possible outcome.”
Fans had slammed Greenwood’s rumoured return
As it became clear United were seriously considering giving Greenwood another chance, opposition from United’s fan base grew with Countdown TV presenter Rachel Riley and Westlife singer Bryan McFadden making clear they opposed the move.
Other supporters wrote to Arnold directly and made clear their opposition on social media while a group of female fans also staged a protest outside Old Trafford before United’s first game of the season against Wolves.
Local politicians also urged the club to “do the right thing” after documents were leaked that detailed which pundits, journalists and politicians would be for and against Greenwood’s return.
Among the organisations classed as “hostile” are domestic abuse charities.
Greenwood gave up on dream Red Devils career
The Sun told in April how Greenwood had given up on his dream of playing for the Red Devils again after telling pals he would never kick a ball for them again.
The decision to kick him out of Old Trafford was taken by club CEO Richard Arnold in conjunction with American owner Joel Glazer following more than five months of intense discussions.
The club finally acted after some staff voiced concerns internally about plans to bring him back into the squad despite receiving the backing of manager Erik ten Hag and the majority of the first team players.
Greenwood’s future is still uncertain
Manchester United have not revealed what the striker’s future holds.
In a statement released this afternoon, the club confirmed they had finished the probe into Greenwood.
But they did not reveal whether his £75,000-a-week contract will be terminated or if he will be put on loan or sold.
Arnold: Timings ‘influenced’ by Lionesses
Richard Arnold said: “Timings have also been influenced by my desire to minimise the impact of the investigation on our men’s and women’s teams, as well as our Lionesses.
“I acknowledge that this gave more time for speculation, but the alternative would have been to compromise due process or create untimely disruption.”
Arnold: Club planned for Greenwood’s reintegration
Club boss Richard Arnold added: “Last week the media reported that we had decided to reintegrate Mason and that elements of a plan to do so had been leaked to them.
“Reintegration was one of the outcomes we considered and planned for.
“For context, over the course of the past six months several outcomes have been contemplated and planned for, and my view has evolved as our process progressed.
“While the ultimate decision rested with me, I was taking various factors and views into account right up until the point of finalising my decision.”