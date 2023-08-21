MANCHESTER UNITED have dumped striker Mason Greenwood from the squad after receiving backlash from the club’s lifelong supporters.

After weeks of speculation, the Red Devils forward is being written off by the Old Trafford outfit after uproar online from fans at the prospect of Greenwood, 21, making a comeback.

Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour, before the charges were dropped in February by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

In a statement released today, Manchester United said: “All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.

“It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

