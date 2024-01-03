Mason Greenwood was sent off during Getafe’s 2-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano after allegedly shouting “f*** you” at a referee.

Greenwood joined the Spanish club on loan from Manchester United last summer.

He was one of three players sent off for Getafe in a significant home defeat for a side chasing a European place. Having already seen teammate Juanmi Latasa dismissed, Greenwood was shown red after reacting with frustration having not been awarded a foul in the 50th minute of the match.

Referee Jorge Figueroa Vazquez’s post-match report suggested that Greenwood had directed an expletive towards him.

That was disputed by Getafe coach Jose Bordalas, who explained afterwards that his player had been expressing his displeasure generally and was not directing a comment at the official.

“The player has told me that he said ‘f*** sake’ and did not insult anyone,” Bordalas said.

Getafe also had Damian Suarez sent off as Sergio Camello’s double secured Rayo Vallecano the three points.

Greenwood, who earned his sole England cap in 2020, arrived in LaLiga on the final day of the summer transfer window after Manchester United announced that he would be leaving the Old Trafford club.

It followed an internal investigation after the dropping of criminal charges against the player.

Greenwood denied allegations made against him of attempted rape, assault, and coercive control, and the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) discontinued their case in February of last year.