At least 11 people have been injured in Fort Worth, in central Texas, following a suspected gas leak explosion inside a hotel.

Out of those injured, one person was critical, two were serious and the rest were minor injuries, according to city’s medical service.

Footage showed debris scattered outside the Fort Worth hotel, Sandman Signature.

Investigators believe the blast was caused by natural gas, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spokesperson Sara Abel said.

Forth Worth fire department public information officer Craig Trojacek described it as a “mass casualty” incident and said the smell of gas was in the air.

He added there was construction occurring in the hotel’s restaurant at the time of the explosion.

Fort Worth City Councilman Carlos Flores posted on Facebook there had been a gas leak and an explosion.

Fort Worth police reported they were responding to a “major incident” while the city’s fire department asked those “looking for a loved one” to head to a family reunification station set up.

The Sandman Signature hotel is in a busy area of downtown about one block from the Fort Worth Convention Center.

The 1920s building, named the Waggoner Building, is heritage-listed.

ABC/AP/Reuters

