A mass shooting erupted Monday evening, July 28, 2025, at an office tower in Midtown Manhattan, leaving at least four people dead, according to ABC News, including an off-duty NYPD officer and the gunman who took his own life. The attack took place at the 345 Park Avenue, home to major firms and organizations, prompting an emergency response and lockdown in the heart of New York City. ABC News posted a remarkable picture of office workers barricading themselves inside, using stacks of office furniture to block a doorway, while multiple outlets had footage of the alleged gunman striding into the building, holding a rifle in open daylight.

According to New York City police and witnesses, the violence began at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET, when Shane Tamura, reportedly armed with an AR-15–style rifle and wearing body armor, shot an off-duty police officer working security outside the main entrance of 345 Park Ave. He then stormed the building, opening fire in the lobby and upper floors and causing chaos among employees and visitors. Tamura continued his rampage up the skyscraper until authorities ultimately found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The motive has not yet been disclosed.

Home to high-profile businesses

The building hosts an array of powerful organizations, including Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, and the National Football League. Both have their global headquarters in the building. Global accounting giant KPMG is also based in the 44-story tower, and pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb also maintains significant office space in the building. Additional tenants include law firms, investment companies, and other service providers.

By 8:21 pm, Mayor Eric Adams said the shooter was “neutralized” and that the NYPD was searching 345 Park Avenue carefully.

The attack takes place only about five blocks away from another shooting that rattled the business community and occurred in broad daylight: the killing of the United Healthcare CEO, allegedly by Luigi Mangione, in December 2024.

For this story, Fortune used generative AI to help with an initial draft. An editor verified the accuracy of the information before publishing.