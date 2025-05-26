At least 11 people were taken to hospitals after a shooting Sunday night in a South Carolina beach town, authorities said. Horry County Police did not give the conditions of anyone hurt in the shooting that happened about 9:30 pm in Little River.

Investigators were getting reports of more people arriving at the hospital in private vehicles, Horry County Police said on social media.

Authorities didn’t release any information on possible suspects or what led to the shooting.

Little River is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Myrtle Beach.

