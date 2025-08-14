“Existing customers are subsidizing these new customers,” said Kristin George Bagdanov, senior policy research manager for the nonprofit Building Decarbonization Coalition. ​“It’s a misalignment of who’s shouldering the costs.”

In their ruling last week, Massachusetts’ regulators agreed with this stance and also declared that the existing approach runs counter to the state’s climate goals by encouraging greater adoption of natural gas. Plus, they said, the current system increases the chance that customers will be left paying for unneeded infrastructure, as more homes and businesses leave the gas system for electricity.

Typically, utilities calculate a 10-year payback period for commercial connections and 20 years for residential. However, as more customers adopt energy-efficiency measures, switch to electric appliances, and even electrify completely, their gas usage — and therefore the revenue they generate for utilities — will drop, extending the payback period, argued Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell in an October filing to state utility regulators.

Currently, more than half of Massachusetts homes are heated with natural gas. However, between 2021 and 2024, about 90,000 households installed heat pumps using incentives from energy-efficiency program Mass Save; the true total, including installations that didn’t go through the incentive program, is likely higher. The state is aiming to get 500,000 households to adopt heat pumps between 2020 and 2030.

“It really doesn’t make sense for existing ratepayers to pay for people to join when we are actively transitioning people off the system,” said Sarah Krame, a senior attorney for the Sierra Club’s Environmental Law Program. ​“The economics of that don’t make sense anymore. We’re no longer in that world.”

Massachusetts joins a handful of other states addressing the issue of line-extension allowances. Over the past three years, these subsidies have been reduced or eliminated in six states, and another six and Washington, D.C., are now considering reforms, according to the Building Decarbonization Coalition. In 2022, California became the first to do away with the practice. In June of this year, Maryland utility regulators ended the allowances, and New York state legislators passed a bill that will do the same if it becomes law.