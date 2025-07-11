Want to remember things better as you get older? The secret might be surprisingly simple: focus on feeling good.

Recent research involving over 10,000 people aged 50 and above has found that people with higher wellbeing perform better on memory tests as they age. The study, which followed participants for 16 years, checked their wellbeing and memory every two years.

The researchers expected that good memory might improve wellbeing, but found no evidence for that.

Instead, it was wellbeing that predicted better memory performance over time.

The study also found that the link between wellbeing and memory stayed strong even after taking things like depression into account. This means wellbeing may affect memory on its own, not just through effects on mood.

However, the study’s authors acknowledge some limitations that should be taken into account when considering the real-life application of their findings.

The study relied on people reporting their own wellbeing, which can be biased – some people might overestimate how good they feel. The research also can’t prove that wellbeing directly causes better memory – other factors like income or life experiences might play a role.

Also, the memory tests used were relatively simple and might not capture the full complexities of how memory works in real life.

Despite these limitations, the study offers a compelling reason to invest in your wellbeing now. Here are five evidence-based strategies to increase the positive emotions in your day-to-day experiences.

Five strategies to boost your wellbeing now

1. Be grateful

Some people feel better when they keep a gratitude journal.

2. Engage in acts of kindness.

Being kind can boost the wellbeing of both initiators and receivers of kindness.

3. Nurture your most important relationships

Positive relationships are important for our wellbeing. These should be nurtured and maintained.

4. Be more present.

In a distracted world, being present in the moment can be difficult. Being present is the opposite of multitasking. This takes intentional practice and you can develop it through meditation or mindfulness practices.

5. Do things that lead to a “flow” state.

Being in a flow state means that we are fully engaged in an activity. It is a mental state where a person feels fully involved and enjoys a process or activity that provides just the right balance of challenge and reward.

People often talk about this as “being in the zone”. Finding an engaging hobby or sport is a good way of increasing flow moments.

Ensuring that you and the people around you experience positive emotions regularly is not just about feeling good in the moment. It is also an important investment for the future, ensuring better mental health and wellbeing for yourself and others. What will you do?

Christian van Nieuwerburgh, Professor of Coaching and Positive Psychology, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.