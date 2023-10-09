EUROMILLIONS players have been urged to check their tickets as a massive £1million prize is waiting to be claimed and the winner just has days left.

The lottery player in Yorkshire has just over a week to claim the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker prize.

2 The winning ticket from the April 21 draw was bought in East Yorkshire Credit: Getty

Lottery organisers are still waiting for the lucky winner from the special April 21 draw to check their ticket and claim the huge pot of money.

The winning ticket was bought in East Yorkshire.

Players are being urged to check and double-check their code from the draw.

The winning code was MJTG 10161 and the ticket-holder only has until October 18, to claim the cash.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Time is running out for this ticket-holder, there are only a matter of days left.

“We’re urging everyone to double-check their EuroMillions tickets, and have a look in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa for the missing ticket.

“This money could really make a difference to someone’s life, and this is the only prize left to be claimed from the special EuroMillions draw.

“We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the last of the 20 UK winners from the draw comes forward to claim their prize.”

If no one comes forward with the winning ticket before the deadline, then the money, along with any interest it has generated will go to help National Lottery-funded good causes around the UK.

Players in all the National Lottery draws are given 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they believe they have a winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email [email protected].

Remember to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

Establishes time and monetary limits before playing

Only gambles with money they can afford to lose

Never chase their losses

Doesn’t gamble if they’re upset, angry, or depressed

Gamcare – www.gamcare.org.uk

Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org

Find our detailed guide on responsible gambling practices here.

For help with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or go to www.gamstop.co.uk to be excluded from all UK-regulated gambling websites.