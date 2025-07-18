British band Massive Attack have announced an alliance of musicians to take on “intimidation” by pro-Israel groups within the music industry.

Acts including Kneecap, Brian Eno, and Garbage have signed up for the group, which was announced on the back of a documentary by campaign group Led By Donkeys about the work of a pro-Israel group that is silencing activism on the situation in Palestine.

According to Led By Donkeys: “UK Lawyers for Israel Ltd [UKLFI] has tried to silence various voices supporting Palestine. Their charitable wing has made public statements rejecting international law.”

In a statement put out on Instagram on Thursday evening, Massive Attack said intimidation of pro-Palestine artists within the music industry had been organised by UKLFI.

“The scenes in Gaza have moved beyond description. We write as artists who’ve chosen to use our public platforms to speak out against the genocide occurring there [and] the role of the UK Government in facilitating it,” Massive Attack wrote.

