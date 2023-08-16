There’s a massive August sale going on right now on the PlayStation store. Those with a PS4 or PS5 can hop on right now and find a fairly large selection of great games up for grabs at reduced prices – including Red Dead Redemption 2, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2, and the fantastic horror game that is Signalis.

Announced via the official PlayStation blog, the sale kicks off today and last until August 30 – so you don’t have too long to pick up any games with big discounts this month. In addition, different regions have their own seperate regional discounts, so it’s worth doing a bit of window shopping to get a proper glimpse of what’s on offer.

The blog post leads with some hefty price cuts on some major recent releases. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s standard edition is 30% off, Dead Island 2’s Gold Edition matches that bar with its own 30% discount, and F1 2023 races to the top of the pile with a whopping 40% off. As such, it’s a great time to pick these up if you’ve been holding out.

That’s not all though. The full list can be found on the aforementioned blog post. In this list you can spot some absolute killers that are well worth grabbing while they’re cheap. Some of our faves include:

A Way Out

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Celeste

Civilization VI Platinum Edition

Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time

Deep Rock Galactic – Deluxe Edition

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil

Dishonored® Definitive Edition

Mad Max

No Man’s Sky

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition

Risk of Rain 2

SIGNALIS

Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2

This is probably the last chunk of the year that you could convince folks to fork out cash for older titles en masse – given the absolutely wild period of AAA releases we’re about to get in the coming months. With Armored Core 6, Starfield, Tekken 8, Cyberpunk 2077 DLC and other big hitters, it’s easy to assume that a lot of these older bangers may not see much love in the near future. A great opportunity to get some last minute buyers in for Sony and the numerous developers involved – and a great chance for some of you out there to grab that one game you’ve been keen for on the cheap.

Which of these are you tempted to grab? Let us know in the comments below- what games on that list should people absolutely buy on sale?