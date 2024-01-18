Shah Rukh Khan has stamped his authority at box office as he became first actor to deliver 525 cr nett domestic and 1050 cr worldwide grossers back to back at box office in single year. He himself has broken all records of his previous release Pathaan in matter of 7 months with Jawan! If those blockbusters were not enough, SRK scored hattrick with Dunki in December as film zoomed past 461 cr worldwide gross in 25 days itself.

International Acclaim For Shah Rukh Khan’s Action Films

In a remarkable year for Shah Rukh Khan, his films, Pathaan and Jawan, have not only garnered record-breaking awards and impressive box office collections but have also earned multiple nominations in Vulture’s 2023 Annual Stunt Awards.

Enjoying widespread acclaim nationally and internationally, these nominations position Shah Rukh Khan’s projects in direct competition with heavyweight contenders like Keanu Reeves’ John Wick 4 and Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, highlighting the global impact of his cinematic endeavors.

Atlee’s Jawan receives a nomination in the Best Vehicular Stunts category, while Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan is nominated for Best Aerial Stunt. Both films, Pathaan and Jawan, also secure nominations in the overall Best Film category.

Best Stunt in an Action Film

The Equalizer 3 (the Stained Glass Ceiling scene)

-Extraction 2 (the Opening Oner)

–Jawan (the Highway Chase)

-John Wick: Chapter 4 (the Stair Fight and Fall)

-Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (the Base Jump)

Best Vehicular Stunt

Fast X (the Rome Car Chase)

Ferrari (the Mille Miglia Race)

Jawan (the Highway Chase)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (the Arc de Triomphe Scene)

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (the Rome Car Chase)

Best Aerial Stunt

Extraction 2 (the Helicopter Shoot-out)

Godzilla Minus One (the Plane Circling Godzilla)

Kandahar (the Helicopter Fight)

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (the Base Jump)

Pathaan (the Jet-Pack Fight)

Massive 8 Crore Footfalls In Single Year For Shah Rukh

Shah Rukh crossed massive 8 Crores footfalls in single year. Jawan crossed 3.93 cores footfalls followed by Pathaan’s 3.20 crore footfalls. Dunki has crossed 1 crore footfalls taking total tally to 8.13 crore footfalls. This will be one record which will be toughest to break for any star in times to come.

This record comes in a time when audience is divided among ott, tv and cinemas. Shah Rukh Khan also delivered two all time grossers in span of 7 months which is first time ever in history of Hindi cinema. This is again a record which will stand test of time.

