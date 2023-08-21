Master Key Finance launch is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 1:00 PM CST (6:00 PM UTC).

The Master Key Token (MKF) operates as a protocol on the BNB Chain, aiming to distribute wealth while addressing specific crypto domain gaps.

In response to identified needs within the BNB Chain space, the objective is to foster confidence in the project sector of the BNB Chain ecosystem.

The entity, which is veteran-owned and US-based, seeks to uphold values such as honor, courage, and commitment to both its stakeholders and technological advancements.

The team’s foundation is truth, trust, and transparency. Collaborative efforts with regulatory authorities, such as the SEC, underscore a commitment to ensuring a secure environment within the BNB Chain.

Active Shilling contests are underway, offering participants the opportunity to win rewards, including a $350 prize and a spot within the MKF Presale Whitelist.

Details for participation can be accessed here.

Functionalities will be active upon launch, including Peer-to-Peer (P2P) trading. This feature allows buyers and sellers to determine transaction prices while mutually benefiting from reduced transfer taxes.

Master Key Finance (MKF) holders can earn rewards by staking their tokens on the platform. If a project featured on the portal does not have staking capabilities, token holders can stake with MKF to receive MKF tokens as a reward.

The portal allows Individuals to explore various opportunities and contribute to the MKF movement.

Allocation details for the ongoing sale are as follows:

Seed sale (Filled): 240 million tokens, priced at a rate of 1 BNB = 600,000 tokens. No tax applied, with a vesting period of 12 months (4 months post-launch). Minimum buy-in at 5 BNB, maximum allocation of 3 million tokens across 80 slots.

Private sale (95% filled): 80 million tokens, available at a rate of 1 BNB = 400,000 tokens. No tax is levied, and tokens are vested for six months. The minimum purchase is 5 BNB, while the maximum allocation is 2 million tokens over 40 slots.

Presale (90% filled): 280 million tokens, priced at a rate of 1 BNB = 350,000 tokens. No tax is applicable, and there is no vesting period. The minimum buy-in requirement is 1.0 BNB, with a maximum purchase limit of 5 BNB and a maximum allocation of 1.75 million tokens. The hard cap is set at 500 BNB, with a Soft Cap of 250 BNB.

Investors can join Master Keys and unlock your full crypto potential.

Their social coverage expands across various platforms, including Twitter, TikTok, Discord, Instagram, Medium, Rumble, Threads, and Facebook.

You can find all the necessary links below.

https://linktr.ee/MKF_International