Master P was stopped by police in Walmart whilst checking out his and Snoop Dogg‘s cereal in store.

The No Limit Records founder went to pick up a couple boxes of Snoop Cereal over the weekend when two police officers approached him to find out “what’s going on.”

P responded by saying he was simply “checking my trap out” — his “legit” trap, he was quick to add — before launching into a spiel about his groundbreaking cereal brand.

“Let me tell y’all something: this the first Black-owned cereal company,” he told the cops. “The more we make, the more we give. I’m teaching Black brothers out there how to get their hustle on, how to do it right … Snoop Dogg’s my partner. We changing the game.”

At the end of the clip, Master P handed over a box of cereal to each of the officers, before hilariously stating: “Y’all need to pay for that.”

“12 pulled up @walmart ask’n what’s going on! #legittrapping @snoopcereal @snoopdogg,” he added in his caption. “They can have the streets we’re taking over the grocery stores. #godisgood.”

Snoop Cereal has enjoyed a rapid rise since officially launching in July 2022, with the fledgling company securing a national distribution deal roughly six months later.

“I did a record deal, I sold 100 million records and now I’m in the cereal game,” Master P said in January while celebrating the deal. “This is the new game…Here’s what diversity’s all about. But for real I want you to know you’re the only company that stepped up and seen the vision and seen it early.

“I know we talk about diversity and African-American owned products on shelves is so important, ’cause we spent over a trillion dollars on it, and that’s what me and Snoop talk about. Creating that diversity.”

Snoop Dogg also recently launched his own ice cream brand, Dr. Bombay, and credited Master P — along with Martha Stewart — for inspiring the venture.

“I’ll give two people credit for where I’m at right now,” he told TMZ. “Master P showed me the business, taught me how to brand, market and do all the things that I’m doing right now. But Martha Stewart showed me how to take it to another level.

“She was always explaining to me about being in different department stores, having the cookbook, expanding my business, doing different things to diversify my portfolio and veritably integrate all of my businesses. So she showed me how to excel at what I’m doing.”

He continued: “Master P put me through college, but I believe that Martha gave me that hands-on experience to be able to do things with her that were considered too big for a rapper.”

Much like Snoop Cereal, Dr. Bombay ice cream is available at Walmart and comes in seven different flavors: Tropical Sherbert Swizzle, Cocoa Cream Cookie Dream, Bonus Track Brownie, Syrupy Waffle Sundaze, S’More Vibes, Iced Out Orange Cream and Rollin’ in the Dough.