Sherman Oaks, CA –

Master P’s son, Mercy Miller, will be teaming up with LeBron James’ son, Bryce Maximus James, on the hardwood this season.

Bryce James announced earlier this week that he’d be taking his talents to Notre Dame High School and transferring from Campbell High, where he was only briefly, after two years at Sierra Canyon High School with older brother Bronny.

Mercy Miller helped lead Notre Dame to a state championship last season and they’ll be looking to go back-to-back in the titles category with Bryce onboard under coach Matt Sargeant.

Heading into his senior year, Mercy remains a four-star recruit and the 11th-ranked player in all of California. He’ll be heading to the University of Houston to play for coach Kelvin Sampson after graduating high school.

As for James, the 16-year-old remains uncommitted with his junior season about to begin, where he’s also a four-star recruit as a 6’6″ small forward.

Master P is hyped about the idea of James teaming up with his son as he reposted a highlight reel of the duo to his Instagram earlier this week.

It will be a busy fall for LeBron traveling across the Los Angeles area. Not only will he be suiting up for his Lakers, but eldest son Bronny will be playing in his freshman year at USC down the road while Bryce hoops in Sherman Oaks for Notre Dame.

Although, Bronny James’ season could be in jeopardy as he recovers from a suffering a sudden cardiac arrest last month which forced him to collapse during working out.

James was quickly transported to the ICU of Cedars-Sinai Hospital and eventually discharged days later.

“Prayers go out to Bronny James and his family. We pray for a speedy recovery and continued success,” Master P wrote to his Instagram in support of Bronny. “We know that God is going to turn this around. #GodIsGood.”