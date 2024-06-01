Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are getting a comic book crossover comic book titled Tutles of Greyskull and it comes from a collaboration with Mattel, Nickelodeon, IDW Publishing, and Dark Horse Comics.

The description of Masters of the Universe/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles of Grayskull reads: “When the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles came across Krang and Shredder making a deal with some otherworldly ‘demon-mage’ named Skeletor, things got hella-weird and they ended up in ETERNIA!

“It turns out, when you mix Utrom mutagen with demon magic you get a nasty purple poison—and it’s brought Eternia to the brink of chaos. So, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo are teaming up with the Masters of the Universe to kick some blue boney butt. The only problem is…He-Man is missing in action.”

The series is written by MOTU veteran Tim Seeley (Masters of the Universe: Forge of Destiny, Masters of the Universe: Masterverse) and he said in a statement:

“As inevitable as a meet up between He-Man and the Turtles has felt, it took some time getting done! And now that it’s here, I have a huge pile of newly purchased figures, and a bunch of pages for what is one of the most awesome comics I’ve ever gotten to work on. ‘“To say Freddie and I approached this Dark Horse series with some screaming-our-heads-off-style enthusiasm is underselling it a bit. I can’t wait until you get to read this.”

This sounds like it could be a lot of fun! The art in the comic comes from Freddie E. Williams II, with colors by Andrew Dalhouse (Space Ghost), and letters by AndWorld Design (Masters of the Universe: Revolution, Canto: A Place Like Home).

Williams II has previously worked on comics such as the Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles trilogy with James Tynion IV, as well as He-Man/ThunderCats.

Masters of the Universe/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles of Grayskull #1 (of 4) will be available in comic shops on September 25th.