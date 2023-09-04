Matildas star Kyah Simon is currently taking a well-deserved holiday with her English soccer star girlfriend Faye Bryson on Hamilton Island.

The striker, 32, shared a gallery of loved-up photos to Instagram capturing her and Faye, 26, living life to the fullest at the popular tourist hotspot.

One precious snap shows Kyah and Faye posing up a storm at a scenic beachside locale.

Another photo shows Kyah having a relaxing dip in a resort’s swimming pool and she also shared some snaps of her and Faye taking in the jaw-dropping nature scenery.

‘What a place! Most amazing trip to a beautiful part of Australia. Thank you,’ Kyah wrote next to the photos.

One precious snap shows Kyah and Faye having the time of their lives while on a luxury cruise

They were joined by a host of Australian celebrities, including Nadia Fairfax, Sam Mac, Tamie Ingram, Deborah Symond O’Neill and Tash Sefton as they celebrated the Matildas extraordinary success at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

They later enjoyed attended a lunch on behalf of Paspaley Pearls and posed up a storm with model Kate Waterhouse and her husband Luke Ricketson.

Many of Kyah’s followers were quick to gush over the amazing photos.

Australian celebrities Nadia Fairfax (centre left) and Kate Waterhouse (centre right) also attended the Paspaley Pearls event, with their partners Michael Wayne and Luke Ricketson

‘Just so beautiful!’ one fan wrote and another added: ‘Enjoy. You deserve it’.

Simon became the first Indigenous Australian to score a goal in a FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2011.

The history-making striker is dating footballer and Reading defender Faye Bryson.

Meanwhile, model Kate Waterhouse turned heads as she rocked her best angles with her husband Luke Ricketson

Earlier this year, she opened up on how the Matildas ‘comforted’ her as she prepared to come out.

‘I did have like-minded teammates who had similar or the same experiences as I did, whether it was parents who were welcoming with that news or that experience, or whether it was the opposite,’ Kyah told Elle Australia earlier this year.

‘I found people who were going through the same thing, which gave me a little bit of comfort with that, even though it didn’t go down as smoothly as I would hope in my own home life.’

Later in the day, Kyah and Faye danced on the beach with their celebrity friends