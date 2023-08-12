The Matildas may still have two matches to come at this Women’s World Cup, but it’s hard to imagine a more gripping event than the way they won their quarterfinal against France.

And for those with high blood pressure or heart issues, let’s hope not.

After 120 minutes in which both sides had multiple chances but no-one broke the deadlock or even had prolonged ascendancy, we went to a penalty shootout.

All shootouts are exciting, but a knockout match, in a World Cup, with the host nation, in front of 50,000 baying fans … come on.

Here’s how one of the greatest moments in Australia sporting history played out.

Big Mack stands tall

Mackenzie Arnold started how she intended to go on, saving the opening penalty.(Getty Images: Bradley Kanaris)

France miss: France had the advantage of going first in the shootout but Mackenzie Arnold ripped that away from them by diving to her right to save the shot from Selma Bacha.

France 0-1 Australia.

Australia goal: Caitlin Foord then locked in Australia’s upper hand with a strike low and left into the back of the net.

France 0-1 Australia.

Reversal of fortunes

France goal: Kadidiatou Diani has been brilliant all tournament and showed her class again in the shootout, sending Arnold the wrong way and rolling a ball into the bottom right corner.

France 1-1 Australia.

Australia miss: Having stepped up in replacing Sam Kerr as captain throughout this tournament, Steph Catley looked gassed for most of the second half and it seemed to tell in the shootout as she failed to get her shot wide, high or hard enough, allowing Solène Durand to make a diving stop.

France 1-1 Australia.

After missing her shot, Selma Bacha (#13) took particularly glee in Steph Catley’s non-goal.(Getty Images: Quinn Rooney)

Les Bleues hit the front

France goal: Arnold leapt to the left and France captain Wendie Renard angled one across her body into the top left corner.

France 2-1 Australia.

Australia goal: Matildas captain Kerr, after coming on in the 55th minute, steps up and drills her shot low, right and out of Durand’s reach.

France 2-2 Australia.

New or old, it’s all goals

France goal: We watched a legend miss a penalty for the US in their shootout loss, but France’s all-time leading goalscorer, Eugénie Le Sommer, made sure she would not ‘do a Rapinoe’, rolling a ball into the bottom corner as Arnold leapt the wrong way again.

France 3-2 Australia.

Australia goal: Mary Fowler, a woman 14 years Le Sommer’s junior, missed out on a slew of opportunities during the match, but rocketed in the best penalty of the shootout, hammering it low and left. Durand had no chance.

France 3-3 Australia.

Mary Fowler had the most decisive penalty of the shootout.(Getty Images: Justin Setterfield)

Arnold a goalkeeper, not a goalscorer

France miss: Ève Périsset came on when France changed their goalkeeper, in the added minutes of extra time, suggesting she was in the game for her penalty prowess, but a diving Arnold tipped her shot into the post and out.

France 3-3 Australia.

Australia miss: Arnold stepped up for the first potential match-winner, with the goalie vs goalie moment always a shootout highlight. But she could not complete the glorious moment, belting her shot into the right post.

France 3-3 Australia.

There were so many moments in the shootout where it felt in the bag, but it just kept going.(Getty Images: Quinn Rooney)

Into sudden death

France goal: Grace Geyoro had a stutter-step in her run-up, designed to throw Arnold out of rhythm and off balance. It seemed to work, with Geyoro scoring easily and Arnold protesting to the referee, but to no avail.

France 4-3 Australia.

Australia goal: Durand came unbelievably close to being the hero as she dove right and got a huge piece of Katrina Gorry’s shot, but it burst through her hands and in to keep the Matildas alive.

France 4-4 Australia.

Australia’s World Cup came oh so close to ending here.(Getty Images: Bradley Kanaris)

Back to normalcy

France goal: Sakina Karchaoui belted her attempt high and right, over Arnold, into the bottom of the crossbar and over the line.

France 5-4 Australia.

Australia goal: Tameka Yallop, who came on deep in extra time, stood at the top of her run-up for an age before trotting in and rolling a ball into the bottom corner.

France 5-5 Australia.

Defenders do it better

France goal: Maelle Lakrar missed an opportunity in front of an open goal in the first half but made no mistake with her penalty, rocketing it into the top right corner.

France 6-5 Australia.

Australia goal: Ellie Carpenter curls a ball left and in off the woodwork.

France 6-6 Australia.

Ellie Carpenter kept Australia alive, but only just, as her penalty rebounded off the upright and in.(Getty Images: FIFA/Chris Hyde)

Double clutch from Arnold

France miss (x2): Brisbane Stadium erupted when Arnold dove to her left to save from Dali Kenza, but that was quickly silenced when the penalty had to be retaken because the keeper got off her line early.

Kenza played basically the same shot on the do-over, and Arnold made exactly the same save.

France 6-6 Australia.

Australia miss: Durand perhaps deserved to be a hero for France, after coming on solely for the shootout and she made a miraculous save to keep France alive, diving right and sticking a hand up and back to deny Clare Hunt’s potential match-winner down the middle.

France 6-6 Australia.

The moment

France miss: Another French sub, Vicki Bècho, misses left, giving Australia a chance to go through to the semifinal with one good strike.

France 6-6 Australia.

Australia goal: Another extra-time substitute, Cortnee Vine, gets her Aloisi moment except for funner.

Cortnee Vine was the 20th woman to step up to the spot and made her moment count.(Getty Images: Bradley Kanaris)

The 25-year-old shows no nerves as she belts her penalty into the bottom corner.

Matildas win 7-6.

Ecstasy.

On to the semifinals.

