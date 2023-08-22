Matildas star Cortnee Vine is staying at Sydney FC after signing a one-year contract extension with the A-League Women champions.

Vine elevated herself to national hero status when she kicked the decisive penalty in the Matildas’ pulsating shootout victory over France in the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals.

The result meant the Matildas had reached the World Cup semifinals for the first time, before they eventually finished fourth.

The 25-year-old winger played a key role in Sydney FC’s triumphant 2022/23 A-League Women season, when the club captured the championship-premiership double.

“I can feel the Women’s World Cup has ignited a real passion for the women’s game in this country and given it real momentum,” Vine said in a Sydney FC statement.

“We are heading into an exciting new era for Australian football and I’m incredibly happy to be a part of it.”

Sky Blues head coach Ante Juric said Vine’s re-signing was a major boost to his side’s championship-premiership defence.

“She lives and breathes football and showed at the World Cup that she is one of the best players in the world,” Juric said.

“To have her playing for Sydney FC next season and helping to defend our championship and premiership is a real coup for Sydney FC and women’s football in Australia.”

Vine has scored 20 goals in 44 matches for Sydney FC.

The Sky Blues will kick-off the defence of their titles against the Wanderers at the Sydney Football Stadium on October 14.

The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) confirmed the opening round of matches on Tuesday.

A-League Women fixtures have been moved to larger venues for the standalone first round, as the APL looks to build on the immense interest created by the World Cup.

The A-League Men premiership will begin a week later.

“We know there is a huge appetite for football in Australia and New Zealand right now … our work to capitalise on the FIFA Women’s World Cup began more than two years ago,” A-Leagues commissioner Nick Garcia said.

Central Coast Mariners have been included in the A-League Women competition this season, bringing the total of teams to 12.

