Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) admitted that the effort to impeach President Biden was all about politics, and the White House quickly called out the impeachment sham.

Gaetz said during an interview on conservative radio:

I worked very hard in January to develop a toolkit for House Republicans to use in a productive and positive way. I don’t believe we’ve used those tools as effectively as we should have. We’ve got to seize the initiative. That means forcing votes on impeachment. And if… pic.twitter.com/9KPzogbs5e — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) September 5, 2023

White House spokesperson Ian Sams responded in a statement, “On the heels of openly admitting the goal of impeachment isn’t to get to the truth but instead to damage the President politically, Matt Gaetz is yet again confirming that House Republicans’ evidence-free impeachment stunt is being driven by the demands of the most extreme, far-right members of Congress. Last week, Marjorie Taylor Greene threatened to shut down the government if she didn’t get an impeachment vote, and now Gaetz is threatening to potentially oust Speaker McCarthy if he doesn’t give them what they want. If Speaker McCarthy opens an impeachment inquiry simply to throw red meat to the right wing, it will yet again prove this is nothing more than a costly, illegitimate, politically-motivated exercise not rooted in reality.”

Rep. Gaetz also threatened Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy that if the speaker tried to slow down or block Biden’s impeachment, Gaetz and others would replace him with a new speaker.

The toolkit that Gaetz bragged about developing is a mechanism for taking over the speakership and impeaching the President Of The United States without evidence.

An impeachment investigation, even one that is as half-baked as Republicans are determined to push forward with, will likely cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

Rep. Gaetz never mentioned evidence, crimes, or the Constitution in his remarks. Biden impeachment is a political stunt that was planned out long in advance as an effort to help Trump win in 2024.