“This week, speeches by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on the House floor have offered a bounty of new ad material for the Biden campaign and Democrats to exploit ahead of the next election,” Axios reports.

One example: “It is going to be difficult for my Republican colleagues to keep calling President Biden feeble while he continues to take Speaker McCarthy’s lunch money in every negotiation.”

And another: “If this House of Representatives has exceeded all expectations, then we definitely need higher expectations.”

