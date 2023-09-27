BLACK Friday mattress deals are among some of the most popular buys in the annual sales event and the tail-end of November is a great time to get a mattress at a reduced price.

We spend a lot of time in bed throughout the course of our lives, so it goes without saying that investing in a good, quality mattress is well worth the investment.

We’ve tested out loads of mattresses over the years, check out some of our favourite reviews below:

And the good news is that over Black Friday, we’d expect most, if not all, of these brands to be available at a discount.

Check out the best mattress deals if you want to find a bargain ahead of time.

When is Black Friday 2023?

This year Black Friday falls on November 24.

The annual shopping event always falls the day after the US holiday of Thanksgiving.

We’ve compiled an explainer here with everything you need to know about Black Friday, so you can get prepped for the biggest shopping bonanza of the year.

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a mattress?

Because online mattress sellers are so competitive, you can find a pretty hefty discount on mattresses year-round.

For instance, Simba regularly offers between 25% and 40% off its mattresses, and Emma occasionally offers up to 50% off on sleep bundles, too.

However, Black Friday is the time you’re pretty much guaranteed to see a discount — often upwards of 50% – on whatever brand of mattress you favour, including affordable brands such as Nectar.

In terms of discount selection, Black Friday probably is the best time of year to buy a new mattress.

Where to buy a mattress on Black Friday

One of the best things about Black Friday sales is that brands compete to offer the best discount, meaning customers have all the power.

It’s definitely worth shopping around to find the best mattress deal for you in the sales.

Here are some of the brands worth checking out for your next mattress:

What was in the Black Friday mattress sales last year?

These are just a few of the offers that customers were able to snap up last year:

Simba Hybrid Pro Mattress, king size: Was £1,649, now £906.95, simbasleep.com

Emma premium mattress, double: Was £1,099, now £494.55, Emma-mattress.co.uk

Nectar Premier Hybrid Starter Bundle: Was £2038, now £998.58, nectarsleep.co.uk

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday falls on November 27 in 2023 and is always the Monday after Black Friday, concluding the ‘Cyber Weekend’ of sales.

Usually, Cyber Monday is the online-only extension of Black Friday, so you’ll find there are loads more deals and offers to be discovered ahead of the Christmas gifting period.

Is it better to buy a mattress on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

We think if you’re buying online, there won’t be a huge difference between the sale prices on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

From previous years we’re expecting most “bed in a box” companies to have a flat discount rate or promotion that will span the entire Black Friday weekend.

However, it’s best to shop around and sign up for newsletters, in case a brand decides to further drop prices at the last minute.

How much does a mattress delivery cost?

As a mattress is considered a large item sometimes there might be a fee, depending on where you choose to shop.

As a general rule of thumb though, most ‘bed in box’ brands offer free delivery as part of your purchase. It’s best to check delivery information on your preferred brand’s website.

