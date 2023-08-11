Wildfire roars through Hawaii’s historic Lahaina
As the death toll from the devastating wildfires on the island of Maui, Hawaii climbs to 59, officials believe it could be the deadliest disaster in the state’s history.
On Friday morning, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said search and recovery efforts were underway for the approximately 1,000 people still unaccounted for.
So far, officials have only searched for people outside of buildings but were awaiting other support teams, including cadaver dogs, to search the interior of buildings.
Mr Green said that those unaccounted for are not presumed dead but that hundreds have been left without communications and so their safety is unclear.
“Here’s the challenge: there’s no power, no internet, no phone, no radio,” Mr Green said.
The lack of power and cellphone service may have contributed to failed alerts that were meant to warn residents of the incoming fire.
The wildfires continue to devastate Lahaina, with more than 1,700 buildings and billions of dollars in property destroyed.
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said that the historic town has been totally wiped out.
“It’s all gone. None of it’s there. It’s all burnt to the ground,” Mr Bissen said.
Death toll in Hawai’i disaster rises to 59
An estimated 59 people died in wildfires that ravaged the Hawaiian island of Maui this week, Governor Josh Green told CNN on Friday.
Josh Marcus11 August 2023 23:52
Governor of Hawaii says he’s ‘never seen’ something like Maui fires
Hawai’i governor Josh Green says he’s “never” seen a combination of disasters like the recent, devastating fires in Maui.
“One can safely say we do have wildfires every year but we’ve always been able to contain them,” he told CNN on Friday. “Whether the variables are different this time or not, I’ve been in Hawaii for 23 years, but I have never seen the convergence of a fire, a hurricane, and gale force winds at the same time near one of our towns.”
Josh Marcus11 August 2023 23:34
Over 1500 structures were damaged or destroyed in Hawaii wildfire
A report from The New York Times estimated that around 1,1900 structures in Lahaina on the island of Maui were “visibly damaged or destroyed” by the wildfires.
The estimate is a massive increase from the roughly 700 structures that were previously thought to be burned in the fires.
Ariana Baio11 August 2023 23:00
Satellite mobile hotspots reach Maui to try to rebuild communications
Portable mobile hotspots have arrived in Maui to restore Internet service and help victims of the devastating wildfire call for help.
Hawaii Governor Josh Green told reporters on Thursday that with communication systems destroyed in the fires, many of those unaccounted for had been unable to confirm they were safe.
“Here’s the challenge: there’s no power, no internet, no phone, no radio. You compound some of that. So when we’re speaking to our officers, we need them to get a sat phone,” he said.
“There’s around 1,000 missing. It doesn’t mean that many have passed – I’m not saying that at all – but because we can’t contact them we can’t know.”
Verizon told CNN that its teams on Thursday had deployed a first batch of satellite-based mobile hotspots at evacuation sites on Maui.
The company was also barging heavier equipment from Honolulu, including mobile equipment on wheels that connect to a carrier’s service via satellite. It was also moving a satellite trailer that provides service to cell sites with damaged fibre connections.
“Our team is closely monitoring the situation on the ground and our network performance,” a Verizon spokesperson told CNN.
“Verizon engineers on the island are working to restore service in impacted areas as quickly and safely as possible.”
Ariana Baio11 August 2023 22:30
Is it safe to travel to Hawaii?
The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) has said: “Non-essential travel to Maui is strongly discouraged at this time. Visitors currently on Maui for non-essential travel reasons are being asked to leave the island as rescue and recovery efforts continue.”
The HTA added: “Currently, travel is still welcomed to the island of Hawaii. Visitors are encouraged to contact their hotel accommodations provider and airlines for updates that could affect their stay on island.”
Ariana Baio11 August 2023 22:00
Why the wildfire loss of Lahaina’s banyan tree is so devastating
As wildfires tore through the Hawaiian Island of Maui this week, not even the famed banyan tree could be spared from the raging flames.
The beloved tree, which has stood at the centre of the historic town of Lahaina for more than 150 years, was left scorched and charred beyond recognition, images showing its blackened branches and trunks among the embers.
But, despite the damage, for now, the tree is still standing.
For many years, the iconic tree along the Lahaina town’s Front Street served as a gathering place.
Ariana Baio11 August 2023 21:20
Residents of Lahaina will be permitted to return on Friday
Hawaii governor Josh Green said residents of Lahaina – the town on Maui ravaged by wildfires this past week – will be allowed to return on Friday, 11 August.
“They will see destruction like they’ve not ever seen in their lives,” Mr Green told local news outlet KHON 2.
People can expect an announcement from Maui mayor Richard Bissen about how residents can return home and if there will be a curfew.
Ariana Baio11 August 2023 21:00
Terrified residents make desperate escape in apocalyptic scenes
These shocking scenes show terrified residents attempting to make their desperate escape from the wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii.
The footage captured by Bosco Bae Jr resembles scenes from Hollywood movies as people try to escape falling trees, burning buildings, and flying ash all around.
The footage comes as the Mayor of Maui, Richard Bissen revealed the historic town has been totally wiped out by wildfires, stating: “It’s all gone.”
The death toll from the devastating wildfires on the island of Maui, Hawaii, has now climbed to 55 – as officials warned that the loss of life is expected to rise further.
Hawaii fires: Terrified residents make desperate escape in apocalyptic scenes
These shocking scenes show terrified residents attempting to make their desperate escape from the wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii. The footage captured by Bosco Bae Jr resembles scenes from Hollywood movies as people try to escape falling trees, burning buildings, and flying ash all around. The footage comes as the Mayor of Maui, Richard Bissen revealed the historic town has been totally wiped out by wildfires, stating: “It’s all gone.” The death toll from the devastating wildfires on the island of Maui, Hawaii, has now climbed to 55 – as officials warned that the loss of life is expected to rise further.
Ariana Baio11 August 2023 20:45
Maui resident describes tragic scene from Lahaina
A resident of Maui described a horrifying scene on the island in the wake of the wildfires that burned through towns and neighbourhoods this past week.
“This is not even the worst of it,” Kekoa Lansford, a resident of Lahaina told BBC on Thursday.
“We still got dead bodies in the water floating and on the seawall, they’ve been sitting there since last night,” Mr Lansford said.
Mr Lansford said he felt like the town was not getting the help it needed.
On Friday, officials toured Lahaina while teams of people began recovery efforts.
Ariana Baio11 August 2023 20:10
More than 14,000 visitors left Maui
On Thursday, approximately 14,900 visitors left the island of Maui after wildfires tore through neighbourhoods and towns.
The County of Maui said in an update, posted to Facebook, that the visitors left on flights departing out of the Kahului Airport in Maui.
Twenty-five buses have been operating as a shuttle service from 8.30am until 5pm to pick up visitors from hotels to the airport.
Ariana Baio11 August 2023 19:45