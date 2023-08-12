The names of the victims of the Maui fire haven’t been shared by the officials, but a local woman is helping locating missing persons with a list as rescue operations are underway after wildfires wreaked havoc in Hawaii.

At least 67 people have been declared dead, with authorities fearing an increase in the death toll after one of the deadliest wildfires, which reportedly started last week, burned almost all of the historic city of Lahaina down, while deeply impacting other parts of the Maui Island in Hawaii.

Photo by PAULA RAMON/AFP via Getty Images

Maui woman creates a list to locate missing persons after wildfire

A resident has created a list consisting of about 1200 names to mark the people who have been found and those who still remain missing after the Maui fire.

The list was shown on KHON2’s news program and can also be found on the channel’s official website. The lady behind the list hopes it brings peace to families who are desperately looking for their loved ones as finding information amid disrupted communication has become a task.

The list allows you to mark someone as “Found” or “Not Located”. You can also leave a comment to suggest names that you want to be added to the list.

Those accessing the list are requested not to delete any names so friends and families are aware if and when someone’s found.

The list is handled by the admin to make sure no information on the list is accidentally deleted. The different sections on it show the first and last name of the missing person, along with the locations and status – found or not located.

Names of the victims haven’t been disclosed by the officials

The names of the people declared dead in the wake of the Maui fire haven’t been officially disclosed by the authorities. Hawaii Governor Josh Green told in a press conference that the death toll is expected to increase “significantly” in the coming days.

The charred bodies of the victims are still being recovered from the water, reports the Daily Mail, as many jumped into the ocean to save themselves from the wildfires.

Meanwhile, locals have reported sightings of the remains of the victims on the seawall as bodies continue to be hauled from the ocean.

Reports suggest over 14,000 people have been evacuated while 2000 are displaced, without a place to sleep. Locals noted many have found temporary shelters in vehicles with their families and pets.

It is predicted that the wildfires were propelled by the violent winds caused by Hurricane Dora that were fueled by drought-like conditions after a summer of high temperatures.

How to help the people of Hawaii

Hawaiians are in desperate need of help as the wildfire consumed most of the resources, leaving people stranded in hotels and shelters with fuels and food dwindling.

Due to the damages caused by the natural disaster, it’s been a challenge to commute between different regions and establish communications for updates.

So, a few non-profit organizations are working toward reaching the affected communities and providing with them necessities. You can help the people affected in the Maui fire through the below mentioned organizations.