MAURICIO POCHETTINO has been spotted for the first time since his Chelsea exit – and it is with Salt Bae.

The Argentine left Stamford Bridge on Tuesday by mutual consent after leading the Blues to a sixth place Premier League finish this season.

Pochettino took to Instagram to share a picture from his trip to visit Salt Bae – real name Nusret Gokce.

Pochettino’s Instagram story caption read: “Nice to see you my friend! @nusr_et Always top!”

The post was shared by the Turkish chef, who shared his own pic from the meeting, declaring the Argentine boss to have a “beautiful family”.

He also shared an image of the two of them together, with the caption “Great person amazing coach”.

Salt Bae caused fury at the 2022 World Cup after pestering celebrating Argentina players on the pitch to hold the trophy.

The Restaurateur, whose technique for preparing and seasoning meat became an internet meme owns Nusr-Et, a chain of luxury steak houses across the world.

And Poch is now enjoying some down time after his time in west London was cut short to one season.

The former Spurs man left Chelsea despite securing European football for next season for the Blues.

The SunSport revealed the Blues have held talks with Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca.

Who could be Chelsea’s next boss after Pochettino exit?

Maresca is one of three leading candidates for the role, alongside Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna and Brentford’s Thomas Frank.

Maresca won the Championship with the Foxes last season and has previously had a short stint as manager of Parma as well as working as a coach at West Ham.