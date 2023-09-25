Max B has shown love to Ice Spice from behind bars and even shot his shot at the burgeoning “Munch” rapper.

The Wave God was asked about women rappers he’s listening to recently, and while he made sure to shout-out Cardi B, Ice Spice has caught his attention as the scorching eye-candy in rap and he wants to recruit her to his EMG movement.

“Shout-out to Cardi B, you already know the classics. But we need a first lady on this EMG movement. I’m looking at some pieces. I’m loving that Spicy Ice joint right now,” he admitted over the phone.

“She looking real good. I’m loving that Icy Spicy right now. She looking real tasty with that carrot top going off. That top looking like carrot cake. I want a bite.”

Watch the clip below.

Max B’s fans couldn’t get enough of his commentary as they await his return to society.

“Bro so wavy ong. Bro could be 70 and still be dat guy,” one person wrote while another said, “Can’t wait to bro get free he finna take shit ova.”

It’s unclear when Max B will regain his freedom. Back in May he teased that he had “two more joints left,” which some thought meant months, but that wasn’t the case.

However, two years would have him coming home in 2025. French Montana claimed earlier this year that Max would be released in April, which wasn’t true either.

In 2009, Max B was charged with conspiracy related to armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and felony murder.

The Harlem-born rapper is alleged to have plotted to rob two men with his stepbrother, Kelvin Leerdam, and ex-girlfriend, Gina Conway, at a Holiday Inn in New Jersey in September 2006. The botched robbery resulted in one of the men being shot dead.

Max had his sentence substantially reduced to 20 years in 2016 after taking a plea deal, before announcing three years later that it had been further cut to 12 years.